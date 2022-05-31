Iconic fashion brand makes a capital investment in technology to successful results

Guess Emerges Out of The Pandemic Stronger With Centric Planning (PRNewswire)

Guess is an iconic fashion brand created over 40 years ago by the Marciano brothers. Since then, Guess has grown from a denim pioneer into a global brand with over 1,600 retail stores worldwide and offers collections for men, women and children, as well as a wide range of accessories, from jewelry, fragrances, eyewear, to watches, shoes and bags.

Guess was on a path to replace Excel spreadsheets for buying and merchandising with an end-to-end digital solution to manage their 8,000-SKU-collections, with 4 collections released per year.

Then, the pandemic hit, bringing with it uncertainty. Capital spending came to a halt. Guess faced the same issues as the rest of the fashion industry, however in a bold move, the company decided to invest in technology during a time of market disruption, to bolster planning with Centric Planning. Says Daniel Botey, VP of Global Inventory Management at Guess Europe Sagl, "...Our need for a tool was even more urgent under the circumstances. So we revived the [planning] project during the first lockdown."

Their foresight paid off. Margins have gone up even though foot traffic in their retail stores is still down. This was due in large part to Guess' pre-pandemic game plan to increase margins, but the ability to shift merchandise across channels—something that was very difficult to do in a timely manner prior to Centric Planning—also played a role. Mr. Botey points out, "If we had had a lot of inventory, we could not have done it. Centric Planning has been an enabler to truly follow our strategy and increase our profitability in a very, very big way."

To learn more about how this powerhouse brand shortened retail planning from a month down to a week, how they achieved flexibility and how there is one single source of the truth for all product data, read the full story!

ABOUT GUESS (www.guess.eu)

If you wanted to create the ideal fashion brand, you might decide to take the legendary glamour of Hollywood and combine it with a dash of natural French chic. Which is exactly what the Marciano brothers did just over 40 years ago when they founded Guess. Since then, Guess has grown from a denim pioneer into a global lifestyle brand, supported by sexy, spirited advertising that has become iconic.

Today, Guess has over 1,600 retail stores worldwide and offers collections for men, women and children, as well as a wide range of accessories, from jewelry, fragrances, eyewear and timepieces to highly desirable shoes and bags.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software) (PRNewswire)

