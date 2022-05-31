Hyatt Selects Tambourine For Digital Marketing Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt has selected Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, to provide three marketing programs for Hyatt hotels and resorts in the Americas. The programs will include Paid Media, SEO, and Social Media marketing services.

(PRNewsfoto/Tambourine) (PRNewswire)

"We selected Tambourine because of the firm's excellent branded hotel marketing expertise, outstanding design, and commitment to service," said Meghann Bell, Vice President of Field Marketing, Hyatt. "Tambourine's footprint in Latin America makes them a high-caliber, strategic partner. We trust that these three programs can greatly benefit our hotels and resorts in the Americas."

"Hyatt is a fantastic collaborator," said Jeff Spaccio, SVP Enterprise & Brands, Tambourine. "We are honored to provide marketing support and complement the amazing work Hyatt is already doing on behalf of their properties."

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1984. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Thomas McDermott, 1-954-975-2220, press@tambourine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tambourine