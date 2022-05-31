InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Infused Cocktails (CNC-767)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a delicious line of infused cocktails that can be consumed alone or with other ingredients," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the SEXY HOOCH. My flavorful design could contribute to better tasting food and beverages."

The invention provides a unique line of infused cocktails. In doing so, it can be consumed as an alcoholic beverage, compote, glaze, etc. As a result, it offers a delicious taste and it could save time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a versatile and novel design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes and a prototype is available.

