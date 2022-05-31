NASA to Provide Live Coverage of Space Station Cargo Launch, Docking

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 67 crew aboard the International Space Station.

The unpiloted Russian Progress 81 is scheduled to launch at 5:32 a.m. EDT (2:32 p.m. Baikonur time) Friday, June 3, on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Coverage will begin at 5:15 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The Progress spacecraft will be placed into a fast-track, two-orbit journey to link up to the aft port of the station's Zvezda service module at 9:02 a.m. Friday, June 3. NASA coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 8:15 a.m.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology, and human innovation that demonstrates new technologies and enables research not possible on Earth. NASA recently recognized 21 years of continuous human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory, which has hosted 258 people and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in exploration including missions to the Moon under Artemis and ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

