INSIGHTEC APPOINTS NEW MEMBER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HAIFA, Israel & MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound to transform patient care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Omar Ishrak to the Insightec Board of Directors. Ishrak, widely recognized as a global visionary and thought leader, brings decades of deep expertise in healthcare and technology.

"Omar Ishrak has an impressive record of strategic and forward-thinking leadership, and he shares our passion to improve patient lives through continuous innovation," said Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Insightec CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Omar is dedicated to transforming healthcare and Insightec is proud to welcome him to its Board of Directors."

"I am honored to join the Board of a growing medical technology company which is dedicated to innovating, disrupting, and improving healthcare," said Ishrak. "Insightec is using technology to help improve human welfare, and I look forward to contributing to those efforts."

Ishrak, current Chairman of the Board for Intel Corporation, serves on the Board of Directors for Amgen, Cargill, and Cleveland Clinic. Ishrak also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society and is a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences.

Prior to joining Intel's Board in 2017, Ishrak served as Chairman and CEO of Medtronic from 2011-2020. From 1995-2011, Ishrak served as President and CEO of three GE Healthcare divisions: Systems, Clinical Systems, and Ultrasounds and BMD.

Ishrak, who earned his BS and PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from King's College London was elected as a Fellow by his alma mater in 2017 and is an inductee of the National Academy of Engineering, the Bakken Society, and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering College of Fellows.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

