KIM KARDASHIAN LAUNCHES SKKN BY KIM, A NEW LINE OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE SKINCARE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COTY

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Kardashian introduces SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science. SKKN BY KIM was born out of Kim's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare.

SKKN BY KIM (PRNewswire)

Combining Kim's visionary approach with her knowledge from years of working with global skincare specialists and leading experts at Coty (NYSE: COTY), each product was thoughtfully formulated to care for all skin types, tones, and textures at every stage of maturity. Through active ingredients and technical formulas, SKKN BY KIM offers clinically proven skincare solutions to support the skin's natural abilities and revitalize the complexion.

"In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand," says brand founder and CEO, Kim Kardashian. "What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it. Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings. Fueled by years of gathered insights, SKKN BY KIM's science-backed formulas work together to reactivate skin's inner potential and inspire confidence. I'm proud to finally be able to share this collection with everyone."

Together with Coty Inc., one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, Kim Kardashian is launching SKKN BY KIM on June 21, 2022 through a new U.S. direct-to-consumer website. The site will be the go-to destination for all new product launches and will also feature tutorials and special collections.

The SKKN BY KIM collection features nine core products, developed to deliver effective results through clean and uncompromising high-performance formulas:

Cleanser ( $43 / $37 refill): A lightly-foaming cleanser developed to gently dissolve any makeup, water-resistant residues, unwanted oils, and impurities without stripping skin.

Toner ( $45 / $38 refill): A skin-renewing toner using double acidic and enzymatic exfoliation to help reduce the appearance of pores and enhance skin's texture.

Exfoliator ( $55 / $47 refill): A double mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator that helps promote skin resurfacing, leaving skin renewed, refreshed and retexturized.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum ( $90 / $77 refill): A multi-molecular weight hyaluronic acid serum that delivers long-lasting, 72-hour moisture, and helps reduce dehydration and the appearance of fine lines.

Vitamin C8 Serum ( $90 / $77 refill): Featured with a powerful dose of vitamin C8 to help boost collagen synthesis, this serum is clinically proven to diminish the appearance of pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines.

Face Cream ( $85 / $72 refill): A luxuriously indulgent firming moisturizer that works to nourish and revive skin. Formulated with postbiotics and enriched with a natural alternative to retinol, this cream visibly improves firmness, elasticity, and radiance.

Eye Cream ( $75 / $64 refill): A moisturizing eye cream that preserves elasticity while acting to reduce puffiness and fine lines around the eye. Formulated with hyaluronic acid for added hydration and peptides to help stimulate collagen production, this product promotes a visibly firm, rested, and illuminated eye contour.

Oil Drops ( $95 / $81 refill): Developed with a highly stable, active form of Vitamin C, this supercharged oil evens out the complexion, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and immediately promotes radiant and glowy looking skin.

Night Oil ( $95 / $81 refill): A nourishing recovery treatment developed to help reenergize skin overnight for supple, smooth, and glowy skin by morning that feels hydrated and plumped.

Grounded in the brand's ethos of sustainability, each product is bottled inside sleek, minimalistic, and refillable packaging. To further reduce the environmental impact, refills are packaged inside eco-friendly materials.

Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign images feature Kim amongst larger than life replicas of the collection's sculptural packaging. The creative direction and design for brand identity, product, and packaging, as well as consulting on strategy and art direction was guided by Perron—Roettinger.

Availability:

SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21 at 9a PT / 12p ET exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM

About SKKN BY KIM

SKKN BY KIM invites you to experience a new daily skincare ritual. With a focus on quality and efficacy, SKKN BY KIM's science-backed, clean, and cruelty-free formulas are meticulously crafted to support the skin's natural renewal abilities. Through a visionary nine-product ritual, SKKN BY KIM delivers rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Kim Kardashian for SKKN BY KIM photographed by Mario Sorrenti (PRNewswire)

