Broward County Library Hosts Online Juneteenth Celebration with Opal Lee, "Grandmother of Juneteenth," on Saturday, June 11th

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the history, meaning and significance of the Juneteenth holiday at Broward County Library's upcoming Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom, a free online event scheduled for Saturday, June 11th from 1 to 2:30PM.

This free online event features an afternoon of dynamic speakers, including the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee, who spearheaded the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday:

Dr. Brenna Wynn Greer , associate professor of history at Wellesley College , examines the history and significance of Juneteenth, the oldest-known celebration honoring the official end of slavery in the United States , in the event's first presentation, "Why Juneteenth Matters."

Adrian Miller , soul food scholar, James Beard Award-winner, attorney and certified barbecue judge discusses the history of African American barbecue culture detailed in his book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue .

Alice Faye Duncan , National Board Educator and children's book author ( Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free ; Memphis , Martin , and the Mountaintop ) will speak about the life and contributions of Opal Lee .

Opal Lee , the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," retired educator, counselor and activist, was instrumental in Juneteenth becoming an official holiday and was present at the Presidential signing. In recognition of her actions, 33 members of Congress nominated Lee for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Hear Lee's story in her own words and be inspired by her courage, wisdom and perseverance in the face of challenges.

In addition to the four speakers listed above, there will be a poetry reading by special guest Bobby R. Henry, Sr., publisher of The Westside Gazette.

"We are excited for this opportunity to invite everyone to join us in this special Juneteenth celebration," says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs. "It is an honor to host our esteemed guest speakers, including Ms. Lee, for this extraordinary online event."

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom is free and open to the public. Please visit Broward County Library's Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom webpage for details.

