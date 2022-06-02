Mastercam 2023 is Now Released

Customer and Industry Input Drives Multiaxis, Mill-Turn Advancements

Many of the improvements in Mastercam 2023 are directly driven by Mastercam users and shops.

Manufacturers worldwide got the chance to test-drive Mastercam 2023 during the Public Beta Program before it was released and provided valuable feedback to help shape the final 2023 product. Many of the improvements in Mastercam 2023 are directly driven by Mastercam users and shops. Feedback from Public Beta releases, shop visits, customer surveys, and consultation with our expert industry partners create the practical, shop-driven focus that helps ensure Mastercam users' success.

Expanding and Consolidating Multiaxis Toolpaths. The new Unified Multiaxis toolpath brings together Morph, Parallel, Along Curve, and Project Curve strategies into a single interface, delivering expanded and highly flexible cutter path creation. The Unified toolpath allows access to these cut patterns when you add the appropriate curves. For example, to create a toolpath that morphs between two surfaces, select Unified from the Multiaxis toolpaths, and then set the Cut Pattern to two surfaces with the Morph style. The Unified toolpath allows for more flexibility in cut pattern when programming in Multiaxis.

New B-Axis Contour Turning Toolpath. Mastercam 2023 introduces a new toolpath to the Turning suite for the Mill-Turn product. B-Axis Contour Turning is a finishing toolpath that allows for rotation of the B-axis while the tool is cutting. The toolpath features a top-down workflow and provides you with either Automatic or Manual motion control. Automatic mode produces safe toolpath motion that keeps the insert in contact with the contour. Manual mode offers full control over the B-axis angles along the contour. Areas that would have taken multiple tools and resulted in blends are now possible with one single toolpath, resulting in superior finish, fewer tool changes, and less cycle time.

Detecting Undercut Stock When Machining. The Dynamic OptiRough and Area Roughing toolpaths can now be aware of undercut stock conditions, resulting in improvement to the toolpath motion, including less air cutting.

Machine Group Setup. Mastercam 2023 introduces the new Machine Group Setup function panel for Mill and Router machine groups. This panel encompasses features and functionality from the Machine Group properties dialog box, including new features. Machine Group Setup provides a clean, modern interface to define stock, material properties, workholding, tools, and simulation settings. Accessing all of the critical components of setting up a job, from stock to simulation, has never been easier or more organized.

These are only a few of the new features and enhancements coming to Mastercam 2023. For more information on Mastercam 2023, please visit https://www.mastercam.com/mastercam-2023/ or https://whatsnew.mastercam.com.

