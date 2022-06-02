TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting in three upcoming investor conferences.

On June 7, 2022, TETRA will be presenting virtually at the Cowen and Company 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit. TETRA will be presenting from 9:50 to 10:20 A.M. (ET) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings. Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit - Jun 7th to 8th, 2022 (meetmax.com).

On June 8, 2022, TETRA will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference at the InterContinental New York Times Square. TETRA will be hosting a breakout session from 1:20 to 1:50 P.M. (ET) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings. Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management please contact annmarie.stewart@rbccm.com

On June 9, 2022, TETRA will be participating in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. TETRA will be hosting a fireside chat from 8:35 to 9:05 A.M. (ET) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings. Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference (wsw.com).

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

