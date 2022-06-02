TIM LAMB GROUP BROKERS ATLANTIC COAST AUTOMOTIVE GROUP'S PURCHASE OF SIX STORES FROM WILLIAM NYE IN UPSTATE NY

LANCASTER, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Lee, Northeast Director of the Tim Lamb Group, has brokered the sale of six NYE Group dealerships in upstate New York to the Atlantic Coast Automotive Group, a large dealer group.

Tim Lamb Group logo, Columbus Ohio (PRNewsfoto/Tim Lamb Group) (PRNewswire)

Founded by Harold Nye in 1968, the NYE Group has been led by Harold's son, William, in Oneida, New York since 1998. The group represents a variety of franchises including Chevrolet, Buick GMC, Ford, Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

"The sale of my six dealerships was a large and complicated transaction," said Bill Nye, owner NYE Group. "Rob Lee of the Tim Lamb Group was always readily available, experienced with answers, and prompt with decisions. The OEM approval stage is also not simple. Tim Lamb was there with support, 'go to' people and steady advice. They are a great team."

The deal was closed on May 24, 2022.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tim Lamb Group