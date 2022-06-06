Canon Reveals New Finishing Solution for Colorado Devices and New Flatbed Printer

Announced globally at FESPA 2022, Canon Premieres FLXfinish+ Solution and New Arizona 6100 Mark II

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today unveiled the next step for the Colorado series: FLXfinish+, the unique ability to print a mixed matte and gloss finish in one print, at the click of a button. Being able to have both finishes in one print enables print service providers (PSPs) to take a whole list of applications to the next level – from making brands stand out on point-of-sale (POS) and retail advertising, to bringing labels and decals to life with glossy highlights, to creating amazing effects for interior décor applications.

The patented UVgel technology enables this unique effect without having to use an extra varnish channel or consumables and does it in a one-step, fully automated process, so you can run it unattended and without additional running costs.

FLXfinish+ will be standard on all Colorado 1650s and optional on Colorado 1630s. It will also available as an upgrade to all 1630s and 1650s already installed with customers, which emphasizes Canon's commitment to offering customers a smart investment solution.

"Large format graphics PSPs and print factories need to be able to respond to the latest consumer trends, such as meeting increased demand for personalization and made-to-order applications, while ensuring customization is economically viable, even for samples and print-of-one orders," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Our customers are constantly looking to deliver value to their customers and offering that 'extra special thing' that makes them stand out. At the same time, pressures on delivery times require higher levels of continuous 24/7 production with fewer operators, so customers need to integrate workflow automation into their activities, by means of smart technology solutions."

New Arizona 6100 Mark II, the fastest flatbed in the Arizona range

Designed for high-volume, large format graphics producers and the latest model in the next generation of the Arizona family, the Arizona 6100 Mark II is a reliable, easy-to-integrate, high-volume, true flatbed flagship printer. The Arizona 6100 Mark II series is the fastest flatbed printer in the world-leading Arizona family, with a print speed of up to 220m²/hr (2,368ft²/hr), servicing print environments with volumes of 20,000m² (200,000ft²) up to 300,000m² (3,000,000ft²) per year.

The Arizona 6100 Mark II series consists of two models. The first is the Arizona 6100 XTS Mark II, which has been designed for PSPs who use a more varied range of substrates as it can print on almost any rigid media. With the XTS version, the independent control of vacuum zones means customers can simultaneously handle multiple boards, unusually shaped substrates and staged/staggered jobs for continuous printing.

The second model is the Arizona 6100 XTHF Mark II, which is supported by Arizona High-FLOW technology. This version has been created for large format graphics PSPs and print factories who specialize in packaging or print on more challenging substrates — such as porous corrugated cardboard or severely warped substrates like plywood — that may not adequately seal the vacuum area. On this model, the Arizona High-FLOW technology achieves pull-down and hold-down by effectively overwhelming the substrate with a suction power 15 times stronger than the pressure exerted by the vacuum of the Arizona XTS.

The Arizona 6100 Mark II series has the latest technical innovations to support customers who are looking to improve production efficiencies with automation. Thanks to the future-ready Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for accounting and automation, users can achieve easy integration with third-party systems like management reporting systems and create an end-to-end workflow for increased productivity through robotization.

"With FLXfinish+ on the Colorado series, our latest next-generation technology in the Arizona 6100 Mark II series, and the PRISMA XL Suite, we want to help our customers spot new business opportunities, produce commercially viable applications with ease, and help them to transform those opportunities into ongoing business success," said Yoshida.

