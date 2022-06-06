HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS RETIREMENT AND WEALTH ADVISORY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF CSI ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC IN INDIANA

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of CSi Advisory Services, LLC (CSi Advisory Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, CSi Advisory Services is a retirement plan consulting firm focusing on participant outcomes, investment outcomes and financial coaching and wealth management. CSi Advisory Services has $1.1 billion assets under management. Kristi Baker, Managing Partner of CSi Advisory Services, and Kelli Davis, Vice President of Retirement Plan Consulting, and the CSi Advisory Services team will join Hub Midwest East.

"Kristi, Kelli and the CSi team bring a shared vision of helping clients fulfill their dream of a successful retirement. We are proud to welcome them to Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

CSi Advisory Services was represented by the consulting firm Wise Rhino Group for the transaction.

