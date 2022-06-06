RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. APPOINTS ANNITA MENOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Menogan brings decades of public company leadership experience to one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry

DENVER, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced that its stockholders elected Annita M. Menogan to its Board of Directors at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders on June 1, 2022. Stockholders also voted to re-elect Dave Liniger, Steve Joyce, and Teresa Van De Bogart to the Board.

"RE/MAX Holdings remains focused on growth, and Annita's track record of driving business strategies for transformational enterprise growth and global scale makes her a perfect addition to the talented, committed individuals who make up our Board of Directors," said Dave Liniger, Chairman of the Board & RE/MAX Co-Founder. "Her deep expertise in legal and governance matters should be tremendously valuable to the Board, the company, and its stockholders."

Currently, Menogan is a board member of Children's Hospital Colorado, a $1.5B top-10 nationally ranked children's hospital. There, she serves on the Compliance and Business Ethics Committee, which oversees internal audit, cybersecurity, privacy, hospital and physician regulatory compliance, risk management, and licensing; the Executive Committee; and the Executive Compensation subcommittee. Menogan is also a board member of the Colorado chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and is an NACD Leadership Fellow. She is chair of the Program Committee and serves on the diversity task force, working to facilitate corporate board opportunities for diverse board candidates.

Most recently, Menogan served as General Counsel of The Simply Good Foods Company and previously Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., which SMPL acquired in a SPAC transaction. Before that, she served as Chief Legal Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., advising the board and management through SEC regulatory activity and litigation, strategic redirection following the 2008 recession and two resulting shareholder campaigns. Earlier in her career, she served as a senior lawyer and Vice President, Corporate Secretary at Adolph Coors Company and before that was in private practice for 16 years, representing businesses in a variety of industries.

"RE/MAX Holdings is a proven leader in the real estate franchising space," Menogan said. "I look forward to contributing to the Company's vision to be the worldwide leader in everything real estate. It's an exciting time to join the board as the Company continues to evolve."

Menogan has served on numerous civic boards, including Denver Kids, Warren Village and International Women's Foundation of Colorado, and several professional organizations, including Colorado Supreme Court lawyer oversight committees.

She holds a J.D. from the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law and a B.F.A. from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 175 offices across almost 40 states.

