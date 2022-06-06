SEABOURN ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF SEABOURN SOJOURN; ENTIRE SEABOURN FLEET BACK IN SERVICE

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise Seabourn Sojourn return to service on June 6, 2022, from Athens, Greece for a sun-soaked European summer. (https://bit.ly/SBN-Sojourn)

SEATTLE, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn is celebrating the return of its entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships, with the departure of Seabourn Sojourn from Athens, Greece, today.

Seabourn is celebrating the return of its entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships, with the departure of Seabourn Sojourn.

The ultra-luxury cruise line now has all five of its ships in operation for the first time since March 2020. This summer, Seabourn Sojourn will join Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest in the Mediterranean, while Seabourn Ovation will visit Northern Europe and Seabourn Odyssey will explore Alaska. The excitement will continue for the line when Seabourn Venture, the first of the line's two ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships, embarks on its inaugural expedition this summer.

"Today is an important milestone for the entire Seabourn family, and we are so incredibly happy to have all of our ships back in operation," said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. "The Seabourn Sojourn team members have been looking forward to this day and are eager to welcome guests back on board and provide them with the finest service, indulgences, and special 'Seabourn Moments' throughout their time on board with us."

Europe , the Caribbean , and then the World

A star of the small-ship category for 450 guests, Seabourn Sojourn beckons seasoned and first-time travelers alike with an ultra-luxury travel experience that has been keeping guests coming back for more over the years. On its first voyage back, the ship departs for a 10-day voyage from Athens to Valletta, Malta, and is scheduled to spend all of summer and part of autumn sailing along the Mediterranean Sea with itineraries as captivating as the destinations. Highlights include:

Seabourn Sojourn will offer seven-day voyages through the Western Mediterranean between Barcelona and Rome exploring the French, Spanish and Italian Rivieras, interspersed with 10- and 11-day voyages between Monte Carlo and Barcelona with visits to such destinations as Tangier, Gibraltar , and Malta . Longer combination voyages will also be available such as 21-Day Mediterranean Tapestry round trip from Barcelona on July 17 , and back-to-back 14-Day Rivieras & Spanish Enchantment voyages round trip from Rome on August 14 . The season includes a special Rock-n-Roll '80s theme voyage on Seabourn Sojourn's Bernard Walz ; comedy and musical performer, Steve Stevens ; and party band, Coyote's 80's Mixtape. Between June and mid-October,will offer seven-day voyages through the Western Mediterranean betweenandexploring the French, Spanish and Italian Rivieras, interspersed with 10- and 11-day voyages betweenandwith visits to such destinations as Tangier,, and. Longer combination voyages will also be available such asround trip fromon, and back-to-backvoyages round trip fromon. The season includes a special Rock-n-Roll '80s theme voyage on August 21-28 sailing , featuring an array of performances reminiscent of the 80s with award-winning pianist,; comedy and musical performer,; and party band, Coyote's 80's Mixtape.

Beginning mid-October, Seabourn Sojourn will turn its focus to Spain and Portugal and sail on two voyages to the Canary Islands, the volcanic Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa .

November 6 , Seabourn Sojourn will bid Lisbon and Europe adieu and cross the Atlantic Ocean on 12-Day Autumn Atlantic Sojourn , arriving in Miami for four roundtrip voyages to the Caribbean . Onwill bidandand cross the Atlantic Ocean on, arriving infor four roundtrip voyages to the

140-Day Extraordinary Discoveries, departing January 6, 2023 from Miami to Barcelona . Seabourn Sojourn will cross two great oceans – Pacific and Indian – as well as traverse the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of Africa , stopping at renowned ports, including Papeete, Sydney , Melbourne , Perth , Mombasa, Cape Town , Durban , Dakar , Casablanca and more. The ship will also visit a number of small, hidden gems in the South Pacific, Easter Island , Papua New Guinea , Western Australia , Seychelles , Cape Verde , West Africa and more. The ship will visit a total of 61 destinations and 32 countries, and include overnights in 10 cities and extended stays late into the evening in 16 ports. Shorter segments ranging from 21 to 81 days in length are available for travelers who can't sail for the full duration of the voyage. The ship will then head off around the world on, departingfromtowill cross two great oceans – Pacific and Indian – as well as traverse the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of, stopping at renowned ports, including Papeete,, Mombasa,and more. The ship will also visit a number of small, hidden gems in the South Pacific,and more. The ship will visit a total of 61 destinations and 32 countries, and include overnights in 10 cities and extended stays late into the evening in 16 ports. Shorter segments ranging from 21 to 81 days in length are available for travelers who can't sail for the full duration of the voyage.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, traveling to more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

