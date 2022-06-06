Trademark Collection by Wyndham Celebrates Its Five-Year Anniversary and Rapid Growth

The collection is positioned to continue its significant momentum with 75 hotels in the development pipeline

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across 95 countries, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Trademark Collection by Wyndham and the collection's significant momentum. The brand is designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations with each Trademark hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. Trademark has more than 145 hotels open with more than 35 opening in just the last 18 months. The Company expects Trademark to remain on a steady growth trajectory with 75 hotels in its development pipeline and upcoming openings expected in key markets such as Miami and Key Largo, Fla.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Kissimmee, Fla.

Hospitality entrepreneurs are attracted to the Trademark Collection, as they can retain their own vision and hotel's character

"Hospitality entrepreneurs are attracted to the Trademark Collection, as they can retain their own vision and hotel's character, while being backed by Wyndham and our unwavering support," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Each hotel in the Trademark Collection by Wyndham is truly unique and independent, offering a distinct and authentic experience for guests."

Wyndham Announces Upcoming Hotels Joining the Trademark Collection

The brand is set to continue its growth in the second half of 2022 and beyond, including:

The Legacy, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Green Bay, Wis.

Set one block from Lambeau Field in the Green Bay Legends District, this sleek new construction boutique hotel will break ground in June 2022 and will offer 79 distinguished suites featuring "industrial chic elegance," a restaurant and bar in the lobby, meeting rooms, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace and bar with comfortable seating and lush landscaping.

The Orbit Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Cleveland, Ohio

Located in the suburb of Fairview Park across the street from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and NASA Glenn Research Center, this former NASA building previously housed over a thousand NASA engineers who were instrumental in the space race and Apollo missions, will emerge as a Trademark Collection hotel with views of Rocky River Reservation and the airport runway. The hotel will feature patented soundproof windows in its 54 guestrooms. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, wellness room and indoor and outdoor dog parks.

Dove Creek Resort & Marina, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Key Largo, Fla.

This intimate oceanfront resort with 23 guestrooms sits at the southern tip of Key Largo directly on the Atlantic Ocean. The variety of accommodations ranging from ocean-view guest rooms and deluxe studios to one and two-bedroom suites welcome everyday travelers seeking a warm, friendly, uncomplicated and personal getaway. Guests can relax on the shoreline, embark on fishing and diving excursions or visit the adjacent John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, America's first underwater park. The property welcomes transient and business travelers alike and specializes in celebrating memorable business retreats, intimate and unforgettable honeymoons and long-awaited reunions for families and friends.

Trademark Collection Celebrates Recent Openings in Key Global Markets

In the past 18 months, the Trademark Collection has welcomed noteworthy hotels around the world to the portfolio. Recent highlights include:

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, Trademark St. Croix USVI: A family owned and operated property, this stunning U.S. Virgin Islands resort is a 25-minute drive from Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) and less than a ten-minute drive from the waterfront shops and restaurants in downtown Christiansted. Celebrating its 75 th anniversary this year, the 340-acre hotel is the island's only four-star resort and offers 130 guestrooms and suites.

BEI Hotel San Francisco, Trademark Collection by Wyndham : Set in the heart of San Francisco near the Financial District and Union Square, this boutique hotel is within walking distance from unforgettable local arts, dining, and cultural experiences.

The Beekman Tower, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: A premiere high-rise hotel in the heart of New York City offering visitors modern amenities for a comfortable stay, fine dining, craft cocktails, and easy access to the city's top highlights and attractions.

MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Beachfront Bliss in Miami Beach , this hotel is only 13 miles from Miami International Airport (MIA) and five miles from South Beach. Guests can soak up the sun, experience epic nightlife, browse the shops along Lincoln Road Mall or visit top attractions such as the Art Deco Museum, the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Leavenworth Local, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Located right in the heart of downtown Leavenworth, Kan. , this hotel is in a converted 1923 high school with original architectural details and unique touches, such as a lounge space set in the former gymnasium. All of the guest rooms and suites are in converted classrooms, and feature chalkboards, as well as kitchenettes with microwave, mini-refrigerator, and cooktop. Guests have easy access to Fort Leavenworth , tours along the Missouri River, and the area's many boutiques and antique shops.

Los Cabos Golf Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: This relaxing retreat is nestled on the championship Cabo San Lucas Country Club Golf Course and minutes from the Marina Cabo San Lucas, offering fishing, scuba diving and whale watching excursions.

The Americus Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: A historic, ornate Jazz-Age hotel in Allentown, Pa. , this property was built in 1926 and features a majestic ballroom and vintage vibes paired with contemporary amenities. Located near the PPL Center and ArtsWalk, guests can enjoy a stay in the city's downtown area and check out vintage cars at the America on Wheels Museum, stroll through the Allentown Rose Gardens or explore an exhibit at the Da Vinci Science Center.

Chateau Mar Golf Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Following an extensive $12 million property-wide renovation, this Lauderhill, Fla. hotel offers an enhanced guest experience through high-tech amenities such as vinyl turntables featuring Bluetooth technology, Echo Dots and Fire Tablets in guestrooms, and robot butlers. The resort is committed to supporting the autism community through hiring opportunities and dedicated hotel amenities and offerings. Hotel team members are trained on autism sensitivity, so autistic travelers and their families and friends are greeted with a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: This hotel is set in the business and shopping heart of the Belgian capital, with easy access to the shops along Avenue Louise and important business locations like the European Parliament.

"I have seen firsthand how the support of Wyndham's global sales, marketing and loyalty teams paired with access to Wyndham's negotiated discounts with suppliers allows hoteliers to deliver a high-level of service to our guests, while reducing costs and simplifying operations and efficiencies," said David Crisafi, President of Ceres Enterprises and Wyndham franchisee who is converting a third hotel to a Wyndham brand with the Trademark by Wyndham in Cleveland, Ohio. "By joining the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, we are able to preserve the individuality of our hotel while taking advantage of resources from the world's largest hotel company."

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website, or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at development@wyndham.com for more information.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first Wyndham-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including the expected addition of hotels and similar statements concerning possible future results or performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future results or performance, speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in Wyndham Hotels' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results or performance to be materially different from the future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

