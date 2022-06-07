BGaming adds Crypto SNACK currency to its iGaming products

TALLINN, Estonia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning gaming studio BGaming, a pioneer in crypto gambling, is now supporting Crypto SNACK as a currency. This addition places the Crypto SNACK token among its impressive portfolio, including 80+ products such as video slots, video poker, lottery, card and casual games available to more than 700 iGaming partners and millions of players.

Alexandr Shavel, Head of Business Development Department at BGaming

"We are sure that crypto is making the current iGaming space more comfortable and are proud to be the pioneer in supporting SNACK cryptocurrency. Our partnership with SNACK is another confident step to provide our players with the best options in the iGaming market."

SNACK holders will now be able to wager the token directly on all BGaming online casino games. Crypto Snack is a crypto company with deep roots in crypto and blockchain and this partnership adds extra dimension to the token.

Stuart Morrison, Crypto SNACK's CEO: "This is a huge milestone for the Crypto SNACK token. It strengthens our position as the world's fastest-growing iGaming token. Another pivotal goal of our business plan is now achieved, and more is yet to come. I am sure this partnership will excite the Snack Community."

About BGaming

Headquartered in Malta, BGaming is a fast-growing iGaming content provider, converting gambling into gaming. BGaming is the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 80+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device.

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona. Crypto SNACK operates worldwide and is the fastest growing iGaming token. Crypto SNACK runs on BEP20 and is the first small cap token listed on CoinsPaid. iGaming and Crypto Casinos online are an integral part of the community, but so is the Carbon Offset program .

