Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports Better-than-Expected First Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Outlook

Delivered diluted EPS of $0.28 , well above high-end of outlook

Grew comparable sales 41% year-over-year, surpassing 2019 levels by 11%

Expanded gross margin rate to 40.0%, exceeding first quarter outlook by 230 basis points and outperforming last year's first quarter by 730 basis points

Generated income from operations of 8.4% of net sales, more than double first quarter outlook

Raised full year outlook, including increasing guidance for EPS to $0.64 to $0.74

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced its financial results for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 (the "first quarter"). The Company also provided fiscal 2022 second quarter outlook and raised its full year outlook.

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Fiscal 2022 is off to a great start as reflected by a strong first quarter sales beat driven by continued digital and store growth, meaningful gross margin rate expansion and substantially better than anticipated operating income. We continue to leverage our proven business model and execute against our strategic pillars and we are seeing the benefits in our results.

"Customers continued to respond enthusiastically to product innovation and our myriad of product solutions across Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma®. Apparel was the standout for the first quarter, as evidenced by 65% year-over-year comparable sales growth at White House Black Market and 52% year-over-year comparable sales growth at Chico's. Soma posted its highest first quarter sales in the brand's history with a nearly 38% comparable sales increase over the first quarter of 2019. Across all three brands, we achieved higher average unit retail, better productivity and more full-priced sales than last year's first quarter."

"Our results and continued momentum demonstrate that our strategy is working," concluded Langenstein. "We are a customer-led, product-obsessed, digital-first, operationally-excellent company with three powerful brands and tremendous market share opportunities. After achieving a successful turnaround, our team is now focused on delivering our three-year growth plan, and we are pleased with the great progress underway."

Business Highlights

The Company's first quarter highlights include:

Strong first quarter results : Chico's FAS posted $0.28 net income per diluted share for the first quarter, driven by comparable sales growth of 40.6%, meaningful gross margin expansion and diligent expense control.

Continued improving sales performance at Chico's : The positive sales trajectory continued at Chico's, evidenced by the strong 52% first quarter increase in comparable sales versus the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021 ("last year's first quarter"). Customers responded enthusiastically to product innovation and solutions offering fit, comfort and wearability, including products like denim, the No Iron ™ shirt franchise, So Slimming ® bottoms and the Travelers ™ collection. Compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2019 (the "first quarter of fiscal 2019"), Chico's delivered sales gains on leaner inventory, achieved higher sell-through rates on regular price and drove increased average unit retail.

Continued improving sales performance at White House Black Market ("WHBM") : WHBM continued to deliver exceptional sales gains, posting a 65% comparable sales increase in the first quarter versus last year's first quarter. Customers responded to versatile dressing in seasonless fabrics, including timeless tailoring, premium denim and inspiring dresses. WHBM continued its diligent inventory discipline with on-hand inventory levels below pre-pandemic levels, driving higher productivity, elevated full-price sales and positive comparable sales versus the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Continued market share gains at Soma : Soma posted a first quarter net sales increase of 0.5%, driven largely by the foundations business and partially offset by the slowdown in lounge and cozy categories. The strong foundations business was fueled by the launch of Bodify ™ , a Smart Bra ™ utilizing first-to-market technology. Data from market research firm NPD Group Inc. shows that Soma's growth continues to outpace the market in non-sport bras and panties for the first quarter.

Enhanced marketing continued to drive traffic and bring new customers to all three brands : Chico's FAS continued to elevate its marketing, focusing resources on digital storytelling and influencers. Strategic marketing is driving more customers to the Company's brands, with total customer count up nearly 15% over last year's first quarter and the average age of new customers continuing to trend younger.

Improved gross margin : The first quarter gross margin rate rose to 40.0%, exceeding first quarter outlook by 230 basis points and outperforming last year's first quarter by 730 basis points. Higher average unit retail and full-price sales combined with occupancy leverage offset elevated raw material and freight costs.

Ongoing cost discipline : Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") declined to 31.6% of net sales, an improvement of 300 basis points over last year's first quarter, reflecting the impact of sales leverage and the ongoing benefit of cost savings initiatives implemented in prior years.

Overview of Financial Results

For the first quarter, the Company reported net income of $34.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, for last year's first quarter.

Sales

For the first quarter, net sales were $540.9 million compared to $388.0 million in last year's first quarter. This 39.4% improvement primarily reflects a comparable sales increase of 40.6%, partially offset by 29 permanent store closures since last year's first quarter. The 40.6% comparable sales improvement was driven by an increase in transaction count and higher average dollar sale.



Thirteen Weeks Ended (1)

April 30, 2022

Compared to Fiscal 2021

Compared to Fiscal 2019 Chico's 52.0%

0.8% White House Black Market 64.8

14.0 Soma (1.4)

37.5 Total Company 40.6

10.6

(1) The Company is not providing comparable sales figures for last year's first quarter compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 2, 2020 as we do not believe it is a meaningful measure due to the significant impacts of the pandemic during fiscal 2020.

Gross Margin

For the first quarter, gross margin was $216.6 million, or 40.0% of net sales, compared to $126.8 million, or 32.7% of net sales, in last year's first quarter. The 730-basis point improvement in gross margin rate primarily reflects higher average unit retail and full price sales combined with occupancy leverage that offset elevated raw material and freight costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

For the first quarter, SG&A expenses were $171.2 million, or 31.6% of net sales, compared to $134.3 million, or 34.6% of net sales, for last year's first quarter, primarily reflecting sales leverage and the ongoing benefit of cost savings initiatives.

Income Taxes

For the first quarter, the effective tax rate was a provision of 21.4% compared to a benefit of 3.3% for last year's first quarter. The first quarter effective tax rate of 21.4% primarily reflects a favorable share-based compensation benefit and reduction in future reversing deferred tax liabilities. Last year's first quarter effective tax rate of 3.3% primarily reflects a change in the valuation allowance and favorable state audit settlements, offset by share-based compensation expense and a provision for state income and foreign withholding taxes.

Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt

At the end of the first quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $104.1 million compared to $102.4 million at the end of last year's first quarter. Debt at the end of the first quarter totaled $99.0 million compared to $149.0 million at the end of last year's first quarter.

Inventories

At the end of the first quarter, inventories totaled $325.6 million compared to $209.7 million at the end of last year's first quarter. The $115.9 million, or 55.3%, increase from last year's first quarter primarily reflects elevated on-hand inventories to align with higher consumer demand, an increase in in-transit inventories due to extended in-transit times in the global supply chain, strategic investments in basics and replenishment inventories, and higher average unit costs.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter and Raised Full Year Outlook

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter, the Company currently expects:

Consolidated net sales of $535 million to $550 million ;

Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.7% to 39.4%;

SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 31.2% to 31.6%;

Effective income tax rate of 26.0%; and

Earnings per diluted share of $0.21 to $0.26 .

For the fiscal 2022 full year, the Company currently expects:

Consolidated net sales of $2,130 million to $2,160 million ;

Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.3% to 38.6%;

SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 32.6% to 32.9%;

Effective income tax rate of 26%;

Earnings per diluted share of $0.64 to $0.74 ; and

Capital and cloud-based expenditures of approximately $65 million to $70 million .

Conference Call Information

The Company is hosting a live conference call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the first quarter. The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The phone number for the call is 1-877-883-0383. International callers should use 1-412-902-6506. The Elite Entry number, 3849690, is required to join the conference call. Interested participants should call 10-15 minutes prior to the 8:00 a.m. start to be placed in queue.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales Net Sales:













Chico's $ 264,466

48.9%

$ 177,021

45.6% White House Black Market 169,029

31.2

104,047

26.8 Soma 107,420

19.9

106,893

27.6 Total Net Sales 540,915

100.0

387,961

100.0 Cost of goods sold 324,350

60.0

261,166

67.3 Gross Margin 216,565

40.0

126,795

32.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 171,158

31.6

134,319

34.6 Income (Loss) from Operations 45,407

8.4

(7,524)

(1.9) Interest expense, net (975)

(0.2)

(1,705)

(0.5) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 44,432

8.2

(9,229)

(2.4) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,500

1.7

(300)

(0.1) Net Income (Loss) $ 34,932

6.5%

$ (8,929)

(2.3)% Per Share Data:













Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.29





$ (0.08)



Net income (loss) per common and common equivalent share – diluted $ 0.28





$ (0.08)



Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 118,993





116,689



Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding – diluted 123,311





116,689





Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



April 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

May 1, 2021 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,131

$ 115,105

$ 83,874 Marketable securities, at fair value —

—

18,511 Inventories 325,565

323,389

209,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,024

41,871

39,701 Income taxes receivable 12,737

13,698

57,513 Total Current Assets 495,457

494,063

409,267 Property and Equipment, net 184,240

195,332

223,898 Right of Use Assets 439,896

463,077

554,795 Other Assets:









Goodwill 16,360

16,360

16,360 Other intangible assets, net 5,000

5,000

5,000 Other assets, net 19,648

23,005

21,038 Total Other Assets 41,008

44,365

42,398

$ 1,160,601

$ 1,196,837

$ 1,230,358











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 161,058

$ 180,828

$ 128,230 Current lease liabilities 150,476

172,506

184,296 Other current and deferred liabilities 139,148

134,051

116,764 Total Current Liabilities 450,682

487,385

429,290 Noncurrent Liabilities:









Long-term debt 99,000

99,000

149,000 Long-term lease liabilities 355,851

381,081

480,537 Other noncurrent and deferred liabilities 2,290

7,867

13,249 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 457,141

487,948

642,786 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock —

—

— Common stock 1,251

1,225

1,226 Additional paid-in capital 504,977

508,654

500,453 Treasury stock, at cost (494,395)

(494,395)

(494,395) Retained earnings 240,945

206,020

150,968 Accumulated other comprehensive gain —

—

30 Total Shareholders' Equity 252,778

221,504

158,282

$ 1,160,601

$ 1,196,837

$ 1,230,358

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income (loss) $ 34,932

$ (8,929) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,590

13,432 Non-cash lease expense 44,131

47,737 Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 1,968

31 Deferred tax benefit (430)

10 Share-based compensation expense 3,863

2,815 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories (2,176)

(5,685) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,449)

(37) Income tax receivable 961

627 Accounts payable (19,483)

11,900 Accrued and other liabilities (1,182)

(4,190) Lease liability (67,908)

(62,111) Net cash used in operating activities (183)

(4,400) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities —

(139) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities —

140 Purchases of property and equipment (2,571)

(1,697) Net cash used in investing activities (2,571)

(1,696) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Payments of debt issuance costs (706)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock 143

1 Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards (7,657)

(822) Net cash used in financing activities (8,220)

(821) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,974)

(6,917) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period 115,105

90,791 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period $ 104,131

$ 83,874

Supplemental Detail on Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of income (loss) per common share pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards granted prior to fiscal 2020.

Net income (loss) per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net income (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net income (loss) per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities such as restricted stock awards granted after fiscal 2019, stock options, PSUs and restricted stock units. For the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income (loss) per common share to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Thirteen Weeks Ended



April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Numerator







Net income (loss)

$ 34,932

$ (8,929) Net income and dividends declared allocated to participating securities

(178)

— Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 34,754

$ (8,929)









Denominator







Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

118,993

116,689 Dilutive effect of non-participating securities

4,318

— Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding – diluted

123,311

116,689









Net income (loss) per common share:







Basic

$ 0.29

$ (0.08) Diluted

$ 0.28

$ (0.08)

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 (Unaudited)























January 29, 2022

New Stores

Closures

April 30, 2022





Store Count:



















Chico's frontline boutiques 499

—

(1)

498





Chico's outlets 122

—

—

122





WHBM frontline boutiques 335

—

(1)

334





WHBM outlets 54

—

—

54





Soma frontline boutiques 238

—

—

238





Soma outlets 18

—

—

18





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,266

—

(2)

1,264



















































January 29, 2022

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in

SSF

April 30, 2022

Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):



















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,362,276

—

(3,352)

(1,379)

1,357,545

Chico's outlets 307,393

—

—

—

307,393

WHBM frontline boutiques 785,722

—

(2,272)

—

783,450

WHBM outlets 112,724

—

—

—

112,724

Soma frontline boutiques 448,773

—

—

(550)

448,223

Soma outlets 34,329

—

—

—

34,329

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,051,217

—

(5,624)

(1,929)

3,043,664





As of April 30, 2022, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 59 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

