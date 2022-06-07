Contigo® Expands Reusable Beverage Container Portfolio With Three New Innovations Just in Time for Summer

New Survey Reveals 60% of Americans Never Leave Home Without Their Reusable Beverage Container

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey, commissioned by Contigo® part of The Coleman Company Inc., of the Newell Brands portfolio, and conducted by Survey Monkey, revealed that following one's phone, wallet, and keys, reusable, on-the-go beverage containers are the next most important item people grab before leaving their homes. In fact, 84% of respondents have a preferred reusable beverage container. Contigo®, a leading innovator of water bottles, travel mugs and kids bottles recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of three new products designed to elevate one's drinking experience.

"We know consumers rely on their reusable beverage container to stay hydrated and caffeinated throughout the day, and Contigo's® newest innovations help consumers enjoy their favorite beverages wherever they go this summer," said Reggie Moore, Vice President of Newell Brands Beverage Business Unit. "From sipping their morning coffee while running errands with the Uptown Dual-Sip Tumbler to unwinding with a drink in the River North Wine Tumbler at night, Contigo® helps consumers move through their dynamic day with ease, making the difference between a good day and a great day."

New Innovations

Contigo's® splash-, leak- and spill-proof lid technologies and temperature holding stainless steel insulation now come in the below new innovations:

Contigo® Uptown Dual-Sip Tumbler

Sip your favorite beverages anytime and anywhere with the Contigo ® Uptown Dual-Sip Tumbler.

Whether you're having hot coffee in the morning or cold brew in the afternoon, sip hot drinks through the spout or twist the lid to sip cold drinks through the integrated straw.

The stainless-steel body keeps drinks hot throughout the workday and cold for even longer. The leak-proof lid helps avoid messes so you can keep moving worry-free.

The entire tumbler is top rack dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean.

Contigo® River North 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Can Cooler & Tumbler

Use two ways: as a slim can cooler or swap the top to use as a stylish tumbler.

For those warm summer days, the can cooler or tumbler keeps your favorite drinks chilled however you like to sip.

The splash-proof tumbler lid keeps your drink where it belongs, preventing messes.

When it's time to cleanup, simply put it on your dishwasher's top shelf and you're good to go.

Contigo® River North Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler with Splash-Proof Lid

Enjoy a patio hour or entertain for hours while keeping white wine chilled, red wine at the ideal cellar temperature or mulled wine warm.

The splash-proof tumbler lid prevents spills while raising a toast with friends.

Eye-catching wine tumbler colors ensure you'll be mingling and sipping in style all night long.

When it's time to wind down, the tumbler can be put on the top shelf of your dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Americans' Devotion to Their Favorite Beverage Container

With three brand new innovations, Contigo® provides something for everyone – from an afternoon pick me up to a late-night beverage – consumers can count on Contigo® throughout their day. The recent survey also revealed just how much Americans rely on their reusable, on-the-go beverage container:

Consumers love their reusable beverage containers so much that if lost, nearly 50% of respondents would travel upwards of half an hour to find it!

2 in 5 people (40%) feel naked without their reusable, on-the-go beverage container.

61% of people have been inspired to purchase a reusable, on-the-go beverage container because their friends or acquaintances had one.

40% of Americans said their reusable, on-the-go beverage container has traveled out of state with them and 18% have traveled out of country with them

To learn more about Contigo® products, visit gocontigo.com.

ABOUT CONTIGO®

Newell Brands, a leading producer of innovative, leak-proof beverageware, sells products under the Contigo brand through its Chicago-based Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit. Many Contigo travel mugs and water bottles feature the revolutionary AUTOSEAL® patented technology that automatically seals between sips, while additional models offer the patented AUTOSPOUT® lid - featuring a drink spout with a one-touch button for easy opening and one-handed drinking. Contigo brand products – travel mugs, water bottles and kids water bottles – marry innovative technologies with on-style designs for products that consumers can feel confident about – whether they're commuting to and from work, heading to the gym, or entertaining at home. See the entire line of Contigo products at www.GoContigo.com.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

