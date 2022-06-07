Getwizer Appoints Chief Commercial Officer After Strong Q1

The hybrid consumer insights platform continues to invest strongly in people and technology to drive its impressive growth

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getwizer, the hybrid consumer insights platform, announced today that Jennifer Allison has been promoted to the position of Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately. Allison's promotion, from her former roles as Head of Global Sales at Getwizer, comes after a strong company performance in Q1 2022.

Newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Jennifer Allison, has been working at Getwizer for the past four years. She is an accomplished business growth executive with over 20 years of experience in overseeing and nurturing business relationships with leading global brands. (PRNewswire)

Getwizer achieved 45% year-over-year growth and saw bookings triple in 2022, compared to Q1 last year. The impressive results come after significant advances have been made in the platform, including the increased automation of research modules and tools. This investment in technology and the expansion of its R&D team has helped Getwizer's small, dynamic group of research and customer success professionals to support more clients.

The growth in new clients has been matched by strong account management, thanks to the introduction of a new customer success practice.

Getwizer has also focused on developing a strong presence in several verticals, with a strong push into retail. It also now provides research insights to clients, which are identified and curated by Getwizer's internal research team.

"We are exceptionally pleased to promote Jenn after her stellar sales success in helping drive revenue and new customer growth," says Gilad Gans, CEO of Getwizer. "As a company we are counting on an impressive growth trajectory and investing in both technology and people to continually drive and fuel the success of our hybrid model. Our clients see tremendous value in our integrated tech / human hybrid approach that allows us to deliver automation using AI, that is managed by our team of the very finest research professionals. This allows us to do in days what others take three months to achieve."

As Getwizer's revenues and client base expands, the company will continue to invest in R&D and its people. This will focus as it grows on scaling its unique hybrid approach, which combines the best of tech and humans, to deliver truly customizable, fast and cost-effective research capabilities to its clients.

About Getwizer

Getwizer is a hybrid consumer insights platform integrating the very best of tech and human expertise to deliver a custom, quick and efficient research experience. We enable insights, product and marketing teams to study whatever they need, whenever they need it, freeing them up to focus on decision-making that drives growth. Getwizer counts among its clients brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com .

Media contact:

Roni Dagan

Roni.dagan@getwizer.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833437/getWizer_Allison.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833605/GetWizer_Logo.jpg

GetWizer Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE getWizer