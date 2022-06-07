Matern Law Group Attorneys Selected to the 2022 Southern California Rising Stars List

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that nine attorneys at Matern Law Group have been selected to the 2022 Southern California Rising Stars List. Sydney Adams, Beatriz Alfaro, Shooka Dadashzadeh, Ellie Goralnick, Irina A. Kirnosova, Deanna Leifer, Vanessa Rodriguez, Julia Wells and Tagore Subramaniam have all been selected to the list this year. The Rising Stars List is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state. To be eligible for the Rising Stars List, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice 10 years or less.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Attorneys are selected from more than 70 practice areas and all firm sizes, assuring a credible and relevant annual list.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes:

Peer nominations

Independent research by Super Lawyers

Evaluations from a highly credentialed panel of attorneys

The objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys to be used as a resource for both referring attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.

Please join us in congratulating Sydney, Beatriz, Shooka, Ellie, Irina, Deanna, Vanessa, Julia and Tagore on their selection.

Contact: Josh Boxer, 310-531-1900, jboxer@maternlawgroup.com

