Tim Hortons, Chase and Hertz among award winners for best dressed employees

Uniform industry offers kudos for how companies show up to work

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of the 2022 Image of the Year Award® Program. The awards recognize fashionable, forward-thinking and innovative apparel designs worn by companies.

"These awards honor the uniform designs that help identify employees, extend a company's brand, increase safety, and boost employee morale," says Rick Levine, NAUMD Executive Director.

Winner of the Best Of The Best award and Transportation, Aviation Category is WestJet, designed in collaboration with Juli Grbac and Unisync. Tim Hortons won the Quick Service Restaurants Category, also by Unisync Group.

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Lounges, won for Restaurants, Food & Service, Single Location, designed by Luly Yang Design. Spotlight 29 won the Casinos Category, provided by Design Collective by Cintas

Jurassic World VelociCoaster won the Entertainment, Amusement Parks Category, designed by Universal Orlando. And Hertz won the Car Rental Services Category, from designer Mi Hub. The Iron Mountain Driver Program took home the Transportation, Shipping and Delivery Category, designed by Aramark.

Keolis was recognized in the Train & Rail Category, designed by Galls. And Sysco earned the Safety & Industrial, High Visibility Category, a program from Aramark. Design Collective By Cintas outfitted Pioneer Natural Resources, and won the Safety & Industrial, Flame Resistant Category. Healthcare Category winner Sabanera Health was created by designer Nono Maldonado and Design Collective by Cintas.

Chase won the Retail, Banks Category, from designer Deidre Jefferies and Lands' End Business Outfitters. Shoppers Drug Mart, winner of the Retail Grocery Category, was created by Unisync. The Mopar Dealership program from Workwear Outfitters won the Retail, Automotive Category. And the Education Category winner National Aviation Academy uniforms are manufactured by Superior Group of Companies.

Bell Canada, won for Manufacturing, Technology, designed by Unisync. Unisync Group also outfits Telus, winner for Construction Services Category.

"It was important to me to see how the applicants approached the word 'innovation'," noted Michael Schwarz of Stan Herman Studio, who served as a judge. "I appreciated those that saw that community impact, sustainability, and forward-thinking design is all necessary to create meaningful programs today."

