Everi Named to Nevada "Top Workplaces" List by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that the Company was recognized by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press with a 2022 Nevada Top Workplaces® award.

Everi was named to the Nevada Top Workplaces list for the second consecutive year, with this most recent recognition marking a total of 10 "Top Workplaces" awards over the past year. In 2022, Everi earned four "Culture Excellence" awards from Top Workplaces and was named to the prestigious category of "Top Workplaces USA 2022." In 2021, the Company received the "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021" distinction from The Austin American-Statesman. It also earned national plaudits, winning two Top Workplaces 2021 Culture Excellence Awards for "Direction" and for "Remote Work". Everi's India offices also received an annual certification as a "Great Place to Work®" from the Great Place to Work Institute in India, which is based on positive employee feedback gathered through an independent employee engagement survey.

"We are honored to be recognized again for our diligent work to create a positive company culture and shared values across multiple office locations in Nevada as well as with our talented team of remote employees," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "As these awards are based upon direct feedback from our dedicated team members, they demonstrate the view of our workforce and serve to hold us accountable to live up to our core values and make Everi a unique place to work."

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

