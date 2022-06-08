IGT and SuperBook Sports Take Multi-State Sports Betting Technology Partnership to Tennessee

Tennessee marks fourth state where IGT and SuperBook Sports have teamed up to deliver world-class sports betting

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it extended its successful partnership with SuperBook® Sports to Tennessee, where the IGT PlaySports platform is powering the SuperBook Sports mobile betting app.

Tennessee marks the fourth state where IGT and SuperBook Sports have teamed up to deliver a performance-driving sports betting solution. SuperBook Sports is currently leveraging IGT PlaySports technology to power retail and mobile betting in Colorado, and mobile betting in New Jersey and Arizona.

"Over the last two years, IGT PlaySports has played a strategic role in helping SuperBook Sports engage sports fans across the U.S. and achieve our growth goals," said Jay Kornegay, SuperBook Executive Vice President. "We're excited to bring the SuperBook Sports mobile betting app to Tennessee and to introduce players throughout the State to our signature promotions and highly competitive, localized sports betting offering."

"Given SuperBook Sports' roots and legacy in Nevada, we've had an opportunity to watch the enterprise grow from a single, iconic location in Las Vegas, to a growing multi-state sportsbook operator," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "The IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook that SuperBook Sports created for Tennessee can scale for any market opportunity and evolve in parallel with player preferences and behaviors."

IGT was recently named Sports Betting Platform Provider of the Year in the 2021 SBC North America Awards. IGT's sports betting footprint spans 20+ U.S. states and into Canada.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most well-respected and well-known brand in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. Now, with over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K screen. In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially launched their Colorado mobile app. In June of 2021, they celebrated a grand opening of The SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. SuperBook Sports continued their expansion to New Jersey in August 2021, Arizona in December 2021, and Tennessee in April 2022. Visit SuperBook.com for additional details.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

