National PTA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Team Up to Help Maximize In-Person Learning for Students

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce that Thermo Fisher Scientific has become the association's newest Proud National Sponsor. With support from Thermo Fisher Scientific, National PTA is working with state and district/council/region PTAs to educate and engage families on timely health and wellness topics, including COVID-19 testing in schools. National PTA will host a symposium sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific during the association's 125th Anniversary Convention. The goal of the collaboration is to maximize in-person learning days for students across the country.

"In-person learning is vital to ensure the continuity of education for every child and to support children's success socially and emotionally. However, health and safety must continue to be the utmost priority," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "As we plan a path forward from the COVID-19 pandemic and begin planning for the 2022-2023 school year, National PTA is pleased to team up with Thermo Fisher Scientific to help safeguard the health of our nation's children and families and help keep students in school."

As part of the effort, two state PTAs and nine district/council/region PTAs have each received $2,500 and $5,000 in funding, respectively. These district/council/region PTAs are working with local PTAs in their network to host events and listening sessions that inform families about the latest student health and wellness topics, share resources with families in their school communities, and advocate for equitable and productive use of funds that have been allocated to their school districts from Congressional spending packages.

The two state PTAs and nine district/council/region PTAs that have received funding are:

Florida PTA

New Jersey PTA

Little Rock PTA Council ( Arkansas )

Palomar Council of PTAs ( California )

La Habra City Council PTA ( California )

Paramount Unified School District PTA ( California )

Nassau Region PTA ( New York )

Farmingdale Council of PTAs ( New York )

Northwest ISD Council of PTAs ( Texas )

Northside ISD Council of PTAs ( Texas )

Edmonds PTA Council ( Washington )

"Thermo Fisher is proud to partner with National PTA because we share the same goal of keeping kids in school to maximize in-person learning," said Dr. Manoj Gandhi, Senior Director of Clinical Affairs for Genetic Testing Solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "While COVID-19 continues to spread nationwide, we know the best way to live our company mission is to help make schools safer through regular, on-site testing. Our partnership with PTA serves as a vehicle to ensure PTA leaders and families are empowered with the right information, tools and resources to advocate for solutions designed to keep kids in schools."

National PTA will be hosting a symposium about maximizing in-person learning Friday, June 17, at 4:45 p.m. EDT during the National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention. The symposium will feature a two-part panel discussion on how our nation can plan a path forward from the COVID-19 pandemic and how parents and caregivers can support student safety and well-being with key officials from the Administration; American Academy of Pediatrics; Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL); and National PTA's Healthy Minds Ambassador. Among the Administration officials will be U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy. The symposium will be moderated by NBC News Correspondent Rehema Ellis. The event will be held in-person with livestream and recorded viewing options available, including on National PTA's Facebook page.

"National PTA and PTAs nationwide work hard every day to bring knowledge, tools and resources into the everyday lives of families; ensure families have a seat at decision-making tables; and raise our voices to make sure students are safe, healthy and have what they need to thrive," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "This is a critical time for us to come together to be there for all of our nation's students; help keep students in school; and promote learning environments where students feel safe, supported and ready to learn. We appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific's support of this effort."

To register to participate in the symposium and National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention, visit PTA.org/Convention.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.

View original content:

SOURCE National PTA