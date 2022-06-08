Shelia Violette, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Q32 Bio, to Present at the Keystone Symposia "Resolution of Inflammation" Conference

Dr. Violette also the co-organizer of the "Tissue Fibrosis and Repair: Mechanisms, Human Disease and Therapies" conference at the Keystone Symposia

WALTHAM, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced that its Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Shelia Violette, Ph.D., will present "Targeting Complement in Chronic Inflammatory Disease" at the "Resolution of Inflammation" conference, and is the co-organizer of the "Tissue Fibrosis and Repair: Mechanisms, Human Disease and Therapies" conference, at the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, taking place June 12 through June 16, 2022.

Dr. Violette's presentation will focus on the potential for tissue targeted complement inhibition and the Company's proprietary targeted complement platform. This platform includes ADX-097, a first-in-class tissue directed complement therapeutic with the ability to provide a unique therapeutic approach to restore complement regulation in diseased tissue by targeting C3d. ADX-097 recently entered the clinic as the Company's first-in-human phase 1 clinical study from its pipeline of biologic therapeutic candidates.

"The complement system plays a critical role in defending the body against pathogens and clearing apoptotic cells, but when it becomes hyperactivated, it can quickly transform into a driver of a variety of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Shelia Violette, Chief Scientific Officer of Q32 Bio. "Q32 Bio is designing molecules to potently regulate complement in diseased tissues without systemic blockade, a key differentiator from current therapeutic approaches which target complement systemically, increasing the risk of complications. I look forward to presenting on our novel approach to targeting complement in chronic inflammatory disease."

Presentation details are as follows:

Conference Title: Resolution of Inflammation

Conference Location: Keystone Resort, Colorado

Session Title: Translating Inflammation and Resolution to Therapies

Session Time: 8:00 -10:00 a.m. MT

Poster Presentation Title: Targeting Complement in Chronic Inflammatory Disease

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 16

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The company's most advanced program, ADX-914, is a fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases. Q32 Bio has completed dosing in a Phase 1 trial of ADX-914 in healthy volunteers and plans to initiate Phase 2 studies in the first half of 2022.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. Q32 Bio is currently conducting a first-in-human, Phase 1, ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical study of ADX-097 for the treatment of complement disorders. For more information, please visit www.Q32bio.com .

