Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Fund Name Changes

HARTFORD, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Virtus closed-end funds that are subadvised by Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) today announced name changes effective on June 22, 2022.

No changes to the Funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, CUSIPs, or New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ticker symbols are expected in connection with the name changes.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (800) 254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com , or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund