The World's Leading Gift Card Trading Platform Holds its Second Anniversary Celebration with more than 200,000 Users

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Tbay, the world's leading gift card trading platform, celebrated its second anniversary. During this special occasion, Tbay has stepped up its efforts to reward all users by bringing a generous cash rebate to them. During this year's anniversary celebration, users can not only earn cash and digital assets from gift card trading in a safe, steady and efficient manner, but also obtain corresponding reward points. Each user has the opportunity to receive a maximum of 500USD rewards! A series of anniversary activities will be held in succession in the coming months.

Tbay is a global cross-border e-commerce platform that was founded just 2 years ago, and has developed more than 200,000 users, with the effective monthly GMV exceeding 100,000,000. The rapid growth of a company is owed to the support and trust from its customers. Most of Tbay users are now in Europe and America, as well as numerous African countries such as Nigeria. Based in the above regions, Tbay is extending its business to all other parts of the world.

Richiedoe, who is from the United States, and Anifowose Saheed, who is from Lagos, are both regular users that have witnessed Tbay's growth over the past two years. Tbay has brought so much pleasure and extra income for Anifowose Saheed each month. He says, "Thanks Tbay for making it more convenient and efficient to circulate funds through gift cards!". Now, he is always excited to withdraw Naira in cash quickly from Tbay.

Richieedoe has accumulated further experience. After an intensive study of Tbay and frequent trading on the platform, he has figured out how to reap maximum profit. He says, "I have some additional income from Tbay! Thank you Tbay for giving me the opportunity to increase my income in my spare time, it is a very convenient, efficient and highly secure trading app". Tbay Online has a group of service vendors that have been verified. All of them, play fair and have won the hearts of many users. Trading with them provides users with greater profit margins for gift card trading. Tbay has established strategic cooperation with hundreds of local banks, allowing decentralized transactions, cutting out any middleman that collect high service fees, so that users can earn more from trading.

Tbay's technical team has been deeply involved in the development of Internet software and blockchain encryption technology for more than ten years. Always hungry for development, the team is committed to developing new techniques. The upcoming video authentication function will directly tackle pain spots such as poor market information, poor payment, and absence of service guarantee, so as to keep safe trading.

"I used to use other platfroms for gift cards trading, but my trading ran into issues on all of them. However, my trading never goes wrong on Tbay. To be honest, Tbay is the best of all", said Peter, a user from Nigeria, with great excitement. According to Peter, Tbay always releases an updated version in time, and users have found more practical functions, which provides them with a globally leading technical experience. He says, "I have to speak highly of Tbay's customer service, they always dispel my doubts wholeheartedly with great patience."

According to Tbay's user survey, users do not conduct capital transactions only, and more importantly, they do connect with other people in this community! They enjoy sharing about gift card trading here because it's more of a social interaction. Technology changes life. On the road of growth, Tbay stays true to its original aspiration and forges ahead with its dream. On its second anniversary, Tbay is launching many promotions to reward users for their commitment to Tbay.

Tbay, which offers online gift card trading service, is the world's leading online trading platform. As a global cross-border e-commerce platform, Tbay is mainly engaged in "Online Gift Card Trading", aiming to help users with gift cards to earn cash and digital assets in an efficient manner. With the aid of various mature and stable encryption techniques such as blockchain, the team has launched a precise strike against marketing pain points, effectively solving problems such as information divergence, payment gap and lack of service guarantee. With its advantages including diversified transaction scenarios, efficient terms of transaction, safe first-rate service and high exchange rate, Tbay has built a complete digital ecosystem, which helps to close deals quickly while greatly cutting down costs.

