CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES FIRST SEASONAL DRINK, WATERMELON LIMEADE BY TRACTOR BEVERAGE CO.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its first seasonal beverage, Watermelon Limeade, is available for a limited time at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, with 5% of profits from its sale of these beverages being donated to causes that support farmers.

A New Flavor of the Season

Harvesting the classic taste of summer, the new Watermelon Limeade from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co. features the bright and refreshing flavor of sweet watermelon and real lime. Tractor's Watermelon Limeade is made with all-natural, certified organic, non-GMO ingredients and no additives or preservatives.

Chipotle's Culinary team partnered with Tractor Beverage to create a Watermelon Limeade recipe that complements Chipotle's 53 real ingredients1. Watermelon Limeade builds upon Chipotle's successful organic beverage program with Tractor, offering a new way for fans to experience their go-to order with seasonal flavors. In 2021, Chipotle leveraged its stage-gate process to test Watermelon Limeade in Atlanta, Kansas City, and Orange County, Calif., before deciding on a launch strategy.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first seasonal beverage with the freshest flavors of summer," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Marketing at Chipotle. "The consumer response to Watermelon Limeade surpassed expectations as it quickly became our bestselling Tractor Beverage in test markets last year."

For a limited time, Watermelon Limeade joins Chipotle's organic beverage lineup of Tractor's Lemonade, Mandarin Agua Fresca, and Berry Agua Fresca, which are available for dine-in and carry out. Made exclusively for Chipotle, the bottled Tractor Beverage Lemonade and Black Tea are also available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Created by a Farmer, Supporting Farmers

Real food deserves real drinks, which is why Chipotle partnered with Tractor Beverage Co. in 2020 to serve delicious non-GMO, certified organic Lemonades, Agua Frescas and Tea. Tractor Beverages are made with natural, sustainably grown ingredients, meeting Chipotle's rigorous Food with Integrity standards. The handcrafted recipes are created by a farmer with responsibly sourced ingredients and the same care as Chipotle's real food.

"Creating real drinks that enhance real food is in our DNA, and this first-ever seasonal collaboration with Chipotle takes that commitment to a whole new level," said Travis Potter, co-founder of Tractor Beverage. "We're thrilled to bring the handcrafted flavor and entirely natural ingredients of our Watermelon Limeade to Chipotle's fans this summer, while working together to support the farmers who make all of our certified organic drinks possible."

Organic farmer Travis Potter founded Tractor Beverage Co. in 2015 with a simple goal to create better beverages for all. The company's entire drink portfolio features clean ingredients that deliver on taste and functionality while serving a platform to expand organic farm practices and lead a more sustainable future.

Chipotle's Commitment to the Ag Community

Beyond Chipotle's organic beverage program, the brand is committed to sourcing organic ingredients. In 2021, Chipotle purchased more than 40 million pounds of organic and transitional ingredients for its food. Chipotle has also committed $5 million by the end of 2025 to support the future of farming and is helping secure long-term contracts for farmers under the age of 40 who meet its Food with Integrity standards.

Chipotle also supports the National Young Farmers Coalition's movement to advocate for policy change in the 2023 Farm Bill to facilitate equitable access to up to one million acres of land for the next generation of farmers. To drive awareness and action, Chipotle created an emotionally charged short film, "A FUTURE BEGINS," to encourage guests to join the campaign to impact the 2023 Farm Bill at WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM/FARMERS. Adding your name will help the National Young Farmers Coalition advocate for Congress to invest $2.5 billion toward securing access to up to one million acres for young farmers.

(1) – 53 ingredient count is for food items only, and excludes limited time only menu items.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit WWW.DRINKTRACTOR.COM or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

