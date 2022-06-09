Christie Innomed acquires U.S. company Comp-Ray

One of Canada's largest independent healthcare companies expands into the United States

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Christie Innomed, one of Canada's largest independent healthcare companies, is pleased to announce today that it is continuing its growth with its first foray into the U.S. market with the acquisition of well-established medical imaging hardware and software solutions company, Comp-Ray. Comp-Ray offers Multi-Vendor Sales and Service (MVS) solutions and serves all the southwestern U.S. states from its headquarters in Arizona.

This acquisition will continue Christie Innomed's Mission and Vision of improving health and safety in patient care by becoming the largest independent healthcare company in their industry. The combination of these two leaders will provide their customers and suppliers with access to a broader portfolio of Multi-Vendor Solutions and Services (MVS). Both companies also share values that place people at the heart of every relationship and value respect, honesty, and integrity in business.

For more than 40 years, Comp-Ray has offered a complete range of Multi-Vendor Equipment Solutions (MVS) in the medical imaging sector with world-renowned technologies, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), angiography (IXR) and diagnostic systems (PACS).

"This new acquisition will allow us to continue to develop our wide range of solutions, optimize our supply chain and always offer more to our customers and partners," said Martin Roy, President and CEO of Christie Innomed. "The addition of these additional expertise and teams will contribute to our "Mission and Vision" of excellence which leads us to imagine more by providing access to world-class innovations and technologies for the benefit of patients," he continued.

About Christie Innomed Inc.

Founded in 1954, Christie Innomed develops, distributes, integrates, and supports innovative medical imaging and medical information management equipment that improves the performance of Canadian healthcare institutions. Christie Innomed is a leader in its two divisions, Medical Imaging Equipment Solutions & Multi-Vendor Services (MVS), as well as in Business-to-Business Imaging (PACS/RIS) & Patient Flow Management IT Solutions, with over 200 dedicated specialists serving more than 1,500 hospitals and clinics, supported by eight offices and business locations across Canada. Its goal is to empower Canadian healthcare institutions to imagine more by providing innovative technologies in the areas of medical imaging, medical informatics, health IT solutions and related services.

About Comp-Ray Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Comp-Ray has been serving healthcare institutions with the primary objective of providing the best possible customer service. Their service offering is built on their 4 key strengths: leadership, stability, training, and unparalleled customer service. Comp-Ray operates out of its Arizona headquarters and provides services throughout the Southwestern United States.

