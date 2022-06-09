Equifax Announces New Chief Data & Analytics Officer

Harald Schneider to Drive Global Data & Analytics Innovation

ATLANTA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the appointment of Harald Schneider as Chief Data & Analytics Officer. In this role, Schneider will lead the company's global Data & Analytics team and champion global data innovation, maximizing the benefits of Equifax differentiated data assets, leading analytics capabilities and single data fabric within the Equifax Cloud™ to drive new products and growth. He will serve as an extended member of the Equifax Senior Leadership Team, reporting to Bryson Koehler, Equifax Chief Product, Data & Analytics and Technology Officer.

"Data and analytics are at the heart of Equifax, and we are energized to have Harald join Equifax in such an important leadership role," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer at Equifax. "Strong global collaboration between our Data & Analytics, Product and Technology teams is the essential partnership that will drive the next era of innovation and growth at Equifax. This is a truly exciting time for Equifax and our Data & Analytics team - and we're just getting started."

Schneider brings more than two decades of multinational experience to the role of Chief Data & Analytics Officer. He joins Equifax from Visa, where he served as Global Head of Data Products. Prior to that, Schneider held the position of Chief Analytics Officer at Tandem Bank in the U.K. He also held international data and business leadership roles at Capital One, Citigroup, and Pardus Capital.

"Harald has a proven track record in cloud-native data and analytics leadership," said Bryson Koehler. "The New Equifax has set itself apart in the industry by leveraging the power of the Equifax Cloud to drive record levels of new product innovation. Harald will play an instrumental role in enabling our global D&A teams to maximize the benefits of the cloud, guiding our data catalog, data acquisition strategy, data quality management and Innovation Lab work to unlock even deeper decision intelligence for our customers."

Schneider holds a master's degree in finance from J.W.Goethe-Universität in Frankfurt and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

