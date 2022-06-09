Sony Electronics Announces Second Year of CREATE ACTION Initiative to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations across North America

$1 Million Social Justice Grant Program is Now Open to both U.S. and Canadian Organizations for 2022 – 2023

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today marked the first anniversary of CREATE ACTION by renewing the initiative for its second year. CREATE ACTION, part of Sony's broader social justice efforts , is a $1 million grant program to support people in underserved communities by celebrating and amplifying the efforts of local, community-based nonprofit organizations. The program is now open for applications from all qualifying organizations in the United States and also Canada (excluding Quebec).

Sony Electronics Announces Second Year of CREATE ACTION to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations across North America

In its first year, CREATE ACTION recognized and rewarded a total of 10 organizations with funding and additional support. Areas of focus included: reading, financial education, STEM education and career development, as well as creative fields like social media/branding, photography, film/television, animation and more.

One such organization was Totem Star, a Seattle-based non-profit focused on helping young music artists build communication and critical thinking skills.

"At Totem Star we've impacted the lives of nearly 5,000 aspiring young recording artists since 2010, and the CREATE ACTION grant has led to exciting developments for our organization and specifically, our young participants," commented Daniel Pak, Totem Star co-founder and executive director. "Sony's support helps us pair youth with impactful mentors providing positive identity development and career-connected learning. In our new recording studio inside Seattle's historic landmark King Street Station, the Sony gear will help our youth thrive as they create the highest version of their music and build a loving community in the process."

CREATE ACTION grant recipients in the first year of the program represented a variety of different communities across the Unities States. Organizations that received the grant recognition include:

Heart and Soul Design Center | Los Angeles, CA : Provides underserved communities with affordable quality production services and introduces them to the world of innovative digital technology. Provides underserved communities with affordable quality production services and introduces them to the world of innovative digital technology.

Josephine Herrick Project | New York, NY : Works to amplify underrepresented voices through photography education, art exhibition and visual storytelling. Works to amplify underrepresented voices through photography education, art exhibition and visual storytelling.

New Era Creative Space | Peekskill, NY : Provides hands-on learning experiences that empower young people to think critically, creatively and collaboratively. Provides hands-on learning experiences that empower young people to think critically, creatively and collaboratively.

Pockets Change | Brooklyn, NY : Teaches skills to build intergenerational financial resilience with students, families and educators. Teaches skills to build intergenerational financial resilience with students, families and educators.

Reading Quest | Santa Fe, NM : Provides tailored tutoring services to help improve students' reading levels and build confidence. Provides tailored tutoring services to help improve students' reading levels and build confidence.

STEM Greenhouse | Grand Rapids, MI : Increases STEM proficiency among low-income, minority K-12 students. Increases STEM proficiency among low-income, minority K-12 students.

The Alliance98 | Chicago, IL : Reduces young adult unemployment with career development and helps youth hone their creative skills through activities like photography, graphic design and digital marketing. Reduces young adult unemployment with career development and helps youth hone their creative skills through activities like photography, graphic design and digital marketing.

The Firehouse Dream | Maywood, IL : Provides mentoring in film, photography, social media strategy, and brand identity, along with workshops in financial wellness, resume and narrative writing, within communities that identify as BIPOC. Provides mentoring in film, photography, social media strategy, and brand identity, along with workshops in financial wellness, resume and narrative writing, within communities that identify as BIPOC.

Totem Star | Seattle, WA : Helps young artists build communication, collaboration, critical thinking and life skills through their creative pursuits in music production and performance. Helps young artists build communication, collaboration, critical thinking and life skills through their creative pursuits in music production and performance.

Youth Beat | Oakland, CA : Offers extensive digital media training, youth development, and employment opportunities for inner-city Oakland public school students. Offers extensive digital media training, youth development, and employment opportunities for inner-citypublic school students.

"We all have the power to make a positive impact on our community. It takes dedication and hard work, and we're proud to partner with local nonprofits because of their ability to make a significant, immediate impact on the youth within their community," said Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics Inc. "Our inaugural class of CREATE ACTION partners were chosen because they exemplified core Sony values like integrity, diversity and curiosity. We're excited to expand this program and help support ten new organizations across North America in our second year."

Why CREATE ACTION?

88% of nonprofits, over one million organizations in the U.S., have annual budgets of less than $500,000. Marketing and fundraising are the two most cited challenges for these smaller organizations. Many times, they lack the necessary budget, creative resources or accessibility to larger platforms to help spread their message. In the first year of CREATE ACTION, grant recipients were nonprofit organizations holding 501(c)(3) status within the 50 United States and D.C. (excluding territories) which received no more than $500,000 in annual donations per year for 2019 and 2020, among other qualifications.

Grant Program Details

Sony will select a total of 10 organizations to receive the CREATE ACTION grants, with one new grant being announced each month from June 2022 through March 2023.

Grant winners receive:

$50,000 USD cash grant (by check)

$50,000 USD in Sony Electronics products

Additionally, Sony provides grant winners with:

A custom short film promoting the organization's mission and efforts, created in collaboration with a team of Sony-affiliated creators

Eligible nonprofit organizations need to be recognized as a 501(c)(3) in the United States (excluding Puerto Rico, territories) or a Canadian (excluding Quebec) registered charity, and with less than $500,000 USD in annual donations for 2020 and 2021 with a plan of action to address or contribute to:

STEAM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)

Academic Enrichment

Workforce Development

Community and Civic Engagement

The program launches with a call-to-action for applications, open now through March 31, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. After submission, the application will be within consideration throughout the entirety of the Grant Program Participation Period.

For more information and to apply, visit: http://www.alphauniverse.com/createaction

CREATE ACTION is part of Sony's Global Social Justice Fund, which is a landmark $100 million initiative announced in June 2020 to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.

