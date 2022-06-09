Tenneco Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Company Reports Results Ahead of its 2030 Goals

SKOKIE, Ill., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to "Making Tomorrow Better," Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) published the company's fourth annual Sustainability Report, covering operations from January 1 – December 31, 2021, and highlighting the company's continued achievements and progress toward long-term sustainability goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and covers metrics within the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Auto Parts Industry Standards.

In 2021, Tenneco's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance highlights include the following:

Our People: Tenneco maintained an enterprise-wide safety recordable incident rate well below industry benchmark, reflecting the company's ongoing focus to keep team members safe every day. Tenneco also remains steadfast in its prioritization of inclusion and diversity; the IDEA Board (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action), launched in 2020, continues to implement the company's efforts to engrain the values of diversity into the fabric of the culture. In 2021, 20 percent of U.S. team members were racially diverse, with 21 percent of positions at the manager-level-or-above held by women.

Our Planet: Tenneco is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its operations through energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy. In 2021, Tenneco reported an 8 percent reduction in energy use and a 10 percent reduction in Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity, both compared to a 2019 baseline. It also recycled 78 percent of manufacturing waste throughout its facilities.

Our Products: In 2021, 41 percent of revenue came from products from Tenneco's Clean Air and Powertrain business segments that directly contribute to fuel efficiency or emissions reduction. The company also saw an increase in the number of plants certified for product quality management (IATF 16949) to 99 percent from 97 percent in 2020.

"First and foremost, we are proud of our ability to keep our team members safe throughout another challenging year. As we continue to evolve our ESG strategy, we strive to have a more positive impact on the world in which we live," said Kim Yapchai, senior vice president and chief ESG officer. "At Tenneco, we take our responsibility to social initiatives and strengthening our communities very seriously, and as we work toward our 2030 goals, we are very excited to continue our progress toward 'Making Tomorrow Better.'"

Looking ahead, Tenneco is focused on driving progress on its ESG goals through several key global initiatives. We expect to perform a climate scenario analysis; develop a renewable energy roadmap for achieving our 2030 carbon reduction goals; engage suppliers with ESG assessments to confirm alignment with our supplier code of conduct; and conduct product lifecycle assessments (LCAs).

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

