The UCSF Rosenman Institute Announces the 2022 Rosenman Innovators

Early-Stage Health Technology Companies Selected for Innovative Technology and Market Promise; Introduced to Investors, Industry Partners, Mentors, and Rosenman Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute congratulates the companies selected for the 2022 cohort of the Rosenman Innovators, a select group of emerging medical device and digital health companies commercializing new products and services to improve medicine and benefit patients.

Through the annual Innovators program, Rosenman identifies promising companies, connects them to resources, and integrates them into its network of founders, mentors, investors, and industry leaders. The program is in its seventh year; to date, Rosenman Innovators have raised more than $480 million in capital. The ultimate goal of the program is to assist health technology entrepreneurs in advancing their solutions to market.

"Every year I am amazed at the variety of new technologies and the quality of the companies that apply to the program," said Christine Winoto, Rosenman's founder and executive director. "It is a pleasure to introduce this year's cohort and welcome them to our community. Millions of patients will benefit from the solutions they are developing. They represent the best of early-stage health tech entrepreneurship."

Rosenman Innovators selected in previous years include Arterys, the world's leading vendor-neutral AI platform for medical imaging, which recently received its eighth FDA clearance; Emme, whose smart birth control system was named one of the top 100 innovations of 2021 by TIME magazine; GT Medical Technologies, whose GammaTile® Therapy was FDA-cleared for an expanded indication for patients with newly-diagnosed malignant brain tumors; and Zenflow, which raised $24 million in 2021 to further commercialize its Spring® System to alleviate symptoms of enlarged prostate.

The 2022 Rosenman Innovators cohort:

Aila Health is a virtual care company supporting the 50 million Americans living with autoimmune disease with integrative, multispecialty care, and remote monitoring tools.

Assistive Technology Development, Inc. is building the future of assistive technology. Their product, Rehab Robo , redefines the standard of care for post-surgical physical therapy by combining exoskeleton technology with the telehealth experience.

Corveus Medical is creating a catheter that ablates the splanchnic nerve to prevent heart failure. Their device can uniquely access this nerve, which was previously only accessible during surgery.

Efemoral Medical is a clinical-stage startup developing a novel bioresorbable drug-eluting scaffold specifically designed to treat peripheral arterial disease, a condition that afflicts over 200 million people worldwide.

Intellihealth's Evolve platform is a turnkey solution that easily integrates into the existing health care ecosystem to streamline all aspects of medical obesity care, including assessment, diagnosis, prescription and treatment.

knowRX Health offers optimized clinical trial recruitment and retention of underrepresented participants along with new site location services.

Lumi Health is developing the AI-driven Intelligent Care Platform, which focuses physicians on the most urgent and important medication improvement opportunities for heart failure patients. They do this 100 times faster than it's done today.

NeuraStasis is developing the AED for stroke: a noninvasive neurostimulation device that presses pause on stroke progression to give providers more time to intervene.

Neurovalens makes non-invasive technology that treats Type 2 diabetes by stimulating the area of the brainstem that regulates glucose. Phase III trials are scheduled to finish in late 2022.

Rhaeos is developing FlowSense, a wireless and noninvasive flow sensor that can be mounted on skin overlying the shunt to detect the magnitude of fluid flow through shunts in patients with hydrocephalus.

Sana Health is developing an audiovisual neuromodulation device that gives anxiety relief on demand, with applications across pain, mental health, and long Covid. Sana has obtained FDA Breakthrough Device designation for fibromyalgia (class II).

The UCSF Rosenman Institute is a health technology initiative based at the University of California, San Francisco. Rosenman is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. Visit rosenmaninstitute.org.

