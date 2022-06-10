Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting resolved to approve the Board's proposal for the share/SDR repurchase, share/SDR cancellation and share/SDR issue respectively in accordance with the Notice.

At the EGM, 8.92 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.60 per cent of THOSE represented voted in favour of granting authorisation for the share/SDR repurchase, whereas 99.95 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of the share/SDR cancellation and 99.54 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of granting the mandate for the share/SDR issue.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, US and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 2,000 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

