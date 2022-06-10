Filiera Italia announces its participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City to promote authentic and sustainable Italian Food

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filiera Italia is the alliance that unites agriculture, which is represented by Coldiretti, Europe's largest agricultural organization, with the Italian food industry of excellence.

Filiera Italia's presence at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York (Italian Pavillion, booth no. 2717) is an opportunity to promote the values of the authentic Italian agri-food industry through the direct involvement of its members and activities including debates, institutional events, cooking shows, and masterclasses.

Luigi Scordamaglia, CEO of Filiera Italia, says: "In recent years, exports of real Made in Italy agri-food products to the U.S. have grown consistently in double digits, rising from €3 billion to €6 billion over the past decade. It is easy to imagine that the United States may become the number one destination market for our agri-food exports (today it is second).

This continued growth is linked to the evolving needs of the American consumer, who is increasingly looking not only for quality and safety but also for sustainability, distinctiveness, tradition and culture, all values that true Made in Italy food possesses and that non-authentic Italian products spread around the world cannot ensure. Remember that in the United States, out of every 7 food products sold as Italian, at least 5 are not; I am referring to the notorious phenomenon of "Italian Sounding", which can only be overcome with the careful provision of information to consumers and awareness-raising, something that Filiera Italia is intensely involved in here at the Fancy Food Show as well.

The sustainability of the Italian agri-food production model is demonstrated by the numbers: we produce the highest value-added agri-food products in Europe - because of the exceptional value of our products - with an environmental impact in terms of CO2 emissions equal to just 30% of those of France and 50% of those of Germany."

Filiera Italia defends Made in Italy food in an innovative way by uniting all players in the production chains with retailers and renewable energy companies to ensure an offer focused on quality, sustainability and longevity.

