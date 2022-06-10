MacroMinds Raises $475,000 to Support Student Education through its 2022 Investment Symposium

RYE, N.Y., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroMinds, a foundation launched to support student education, announced that its 2022 investment symposium has raised $475,000. The event drew more than 60 sponsors and 200 attendees. The net proceeds support three beneficiaries, Rock the Street Wall Street, Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC and The Valerie Fund, helping them execute on their important missions. "Our theme for the event was Causes, Content and Collaboration", said Dean Curnutt, the founder of the MacroMinds Foundation. "On all three counts, the symposium was a resounding success. We are sincerely thankful to our sponsors, speakers and moderators for their contributions."

Held at the Times Center in New York City, the two-day MacroMinds symposium covered important topics including quantitative investment strategies, inflation, credit markets, hedging and cryptocurrency options. Day one was capped off by Rebecca Patterson, the Chief Investment Strategist of Bridgewater Associates. Paul Singer, the Founder of Elliott Associates, was the keynote presenter on day two. Across the 8 panel discussions, attendees heard from speakers who shared their expertise and insights across asset classes.

"The K-shaped recovery is both an extremely apt and extremely unfortunate description of the impact of Covid, especially as it relates to students. For far too many, March of 2020 marked an acceleration of a trend already firmly in place: the self-reinforcing process of educational shortfall", said Dean Curnutt. "Our vision at MacroMinds is to bring the investment community together to support organizations that are making a real difference for students and their families."

The Valerie Fund

"Including The Valerie Fund in the MacroMinds symposium is a major stepping-stone in allowing us to provide so much more educational support to thousands of young adults that depend on The Valerie Fund Educational Liaisons to advocate for them in school while they are undergoing treatment as well as the hundreds of students receiving college scholarships each year. It will certainly help us award over 100 college scholarships worth $450,000 each year to young adults fighting cancer and blood disorders who need to continue their education"

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of New York City

"Continuously expanding our community of supporters is critical to Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City's (BBBS of NYC) ongoing success," said CEO Alicia D. Guevara, "partnering with MacroMinds gave us a platform to share our impact, gain access to critical resources, and connect to people and companies committed to igniting youth potential through mentorship. It was a truly special experience."

Rock The Street Wall Street

"We are so grateful to Dean Curnutt, his staff, and the MacroMinds community for supporting RTSWS's efforts to increase financial and investment literacy in a diverse population of high school girls while also offering them a pathway into careers of finance. As a result of their generosity, we were able to share our mission with prominent industry professionals, lengthening our reach to inspire the next generation of female financiers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with MacroMinds in eliminating the barriers to women entering M in STEM professions."

About MacroMinds Foundation

MacroMinds is a registered 501c (3) organization founded in 2019. MacroMinds is devoted to working with organizations that provide educational support to under-resourced children and young adults. The fund-raising vehicle for MacroMinds is a two-day virtual symposium in which finance industry professionals pay to attend and listen to the most prominent investors share their views on the industry, macro economy and ideas on profitable trades. Utilizing these funds, MacroMinds will partner with highly effective organizations that have a proven track record of impacting the lives of children and young adults in communities and schools that are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

