SHANGHAI and WATERLOO, Canada, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd today announced that their jointly developed advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) has been deployed in Changan Automobile's new high-end coupe, the UNI-V. The collaboration marks a significant expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021, when the company's digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan's mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan’s Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe (PRNewswire)

As the first coupe in the UNI series, the UNI-V integrates Changan's comprehensive range of advanced intelligent technologies, including its Interactive Monitoring System, Intelligent Voice Interaction System, and Game-loaded Cockpit, among others. The newly launched UNI-V mirrors the technology and intelligent configuration of the UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster comprising three distinct parts. Highlighting essential information such as the vehicle's speed, engine revs and fuel level, the cluster also incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) real-world navigation, as well as a multimedia interface and additional entertainment information. With a rich and vivid display, the instrument cluster can also be personalized to provide users with an intelligent, safe and comfortable driving experience.

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the advanced LCD digital instrument cluster incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"The next generation of digital instrument clusters developed by BiTECH using BlackBerry® QNX® technology provides advanced features such as Augmented Reality, key vehicle data, infotainment options and personal customization to the Chinese customer," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "We are pleased to join forces with BiTECH to continue delivering the reliability, functional safety, and cybersecurity that Changan Automobile and other automotive OEMs need."

"The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides a safe and reliable software foundation for our product development, and its safety-critical software solutions shorten the time-to-market," said Zuo Shuangwen, CTO of BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. "We are encouraged by the adoption of our next generation of digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced features being deployed in the Changan UNI-V model and look forward to empowering more automotive OEMs by creating safe and reliable automotive electronics."

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 195 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

About BiTECH

BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint venture company established in 2012, with more than 500 employees and 20 assembly lines. Its production capacity reaches to more than 4.5 million sets per annum. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality automotive electronic products, such as ICU, TFT display terminals, T-Box, smart cockpit domain controllers and AR-HUD. At present, the products are used by Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely, SAIC-GM-Wuling Automotive, Chery and other major manufacturers both in China and abroad.

