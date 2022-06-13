IMAX Roars to $25 Million Global Opening for "Jurassic World: Dominion"

"Jurassic World" Trilogy Finale Delivers Third Consecutive $25 Million-Plus Opening for IMAX, Biggest IMAX China Debut for a Hollywood Release in More Than a Year

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) dominated the worldwide box office this weekend with a $25 million global opening for Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World: Dominion". The strong haul included $12.3 million in North American box office receipts, as well as $6.3 million in China — good for IMAX's biggest Hollywood opening in China since May 2021, despite capacity limitations in key Chinese markets. IMAX delivered an impressive 12.2% of the Chinese box office for "Jurassic World: Dominion" on less than 1% of screens.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" continued IMAX's hot streak at the summer box office, as the third consecutive IMAX global opening of more than $25 million. With more than eight weeks to go in the 2022 summer season, the company has already exceeded its summer global box office of 2021.*

"We were confident that this summer would unleash a wave of pent-up demand for long-delayed, highly anticipated tentpole releases, and the early results of films like "Jurassic World: Dominion" are validating," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "This summer slate is tailormade for IMAX, and we've hit the trifecta with three consecutive big openings on the season so far — demonstrating the strength of the IMAX Experience and our blockbuster-centric model."

The strong summer slate continues for IMAX in the weeks ahead, with several forthcoming Filmed for IMAX releases, including Disney/Pixar's "Lightyear" — which makes pioneering use of IMAX technology for animation capture; "Thor: Love and Thunder"; and Jordan Peele's "NOPE" which was shot with IMAX film cameras. Highly anticipated releases "The Minions: Rise of Gru" and "Bullet Train" also arrive on IMAX screens this summer.

*May 1 through June 12

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers a unique end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX® brand is globally renown. Top filmmakers, movie studios, artists, and creators utilize the cutting-edge visual and sound technology of IMAX to connect with audiences in innovative ways. As a result, IMAX is among the most important and successful global distribution platforms for domestic and international tentpole films and, increasingly, exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2022, there were 1,690 IMAX theater systems (1,606 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

