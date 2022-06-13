Kairos Ventures Closes Third Fund at $58 Million

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairos Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm investing in physical and life sciences, announced the close of its third fund ("Fund III"), with capital commitments of $58 million.

Founded in 2015 by Jim Demetriades, Kairos works closely with the world's top patent producing universities and research institutions to identify and support the commercialization of transformative discoveries into sustainable and successful businesses. Since its inception, Kairos has invested in over 55 companies, working side-by-side with Nobel Prize and Lasker Award winners, engineers and entrepreneurs to help them realize their full scientific and business potential.

"Our investment strategy at Kairos is driven by the belief that backing world class scientists can have a significant positive impact on the world," said Jim Demetriades, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kairos Ventures. "During a time when our society is facing countless challenges – from climate change to international conflict – we are proud to be working closely with entrepreneurs at the top universities as they innovate and push the envelope to change our future."

Fund III has made 27 investments in companies that are disrupting their respective industries and establishing first-of-its-kind offerings and impact. Examples include Vivodyne, a bioengineering company creating fully-vascularized human organoids ("organs-on-chip") and can deploy them in fully automated instruments conducting thousands of experiments at a time.; PteroDynamics, an aircraft design and manufacturing company that has developed and patented a unique drone with folding airplane wings with many critical advantages to existing VTOL designs, the greatest two being 1. a much smaller size and greater stability in its takeoff/landing configuration and 2. significantly longer range and endurance for any given energy source and payload; and Linnaeus, a development stage biotech company engaged in studying and developing treatments for cancer using the signaling from the female sex hormone as a protection against cancer. Fund III is close to fully invested and the remailing funds will be primarily used to support existing investments.

"From improving disease outcomes to reducing animal cruelty, our portfolio is making a positive impact through science," said Todd Thomson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. "We are thankful to receive support from investors in our previous funds and new investors as we continue this work and evaluate innovative, breakthrough opportunities that can create value for our stakeholders, portfolio companies, and humankind."

About Kairos Ventures

Kairos Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles, California. Making a positive impact on humanity while generating returns for our investors are the team's collective priorities. We believe science is vital to solving humanity's greatest challenges, from pollution to the cost of healthcare and beyond. The team has created a unique ecosystem to maximize deal flow from prize-winning scientists at leading labs and universities and then supports the commercialization of these transformative technologies from incubation to early seed investments through growth. For more information, visit https://www.kairosventures.com/ .

Media contact:

Amalia Lytle, Prosek Partners: 646-818-9271

View original content:

SOURCE Kairos Ventures