CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES GLOBAL THEATRICAL RELEASE DATES FOR "DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO"

Crunchyroll's First Worldwide Release Coming to Theaters in North America, U.K and Ireland on August 19, Others in August and September

For the New English Dub Theatrical Trailer Please Go Here

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation unveiled additional details for the global theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, including a new trailer, and new English voice cast. The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 2300 theaters in the United States and Canada on August 19 with tickets on sale starting July 22. The film will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX® theaters. For more information on the film visit http://2022dbs-global.com/.

Crunchyroll also announced the English Voice Cast for the film:

Son Gohan - Kyle Hebert

Son Goku - Sean Schemmel

Son Goten - Robert McCollum

Piccolo - Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma - Monica Rial

Vegeta - Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin - Sonny Strait

Trunks - Eric Vale

Videl - Kara Edwards

Pan - Jeannie Tirado

New English Voice Cast:

Dr. Hedo - Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 - Aleks Le

Gamma 2 - Zeno Robinson

Magenta - Charles Martinet

Carmine - Jason Marnocha

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, opens in theaters across the globe in all continents. The film arrives on the following dates in the following regions and territories:

August 18 in Australia , New Zealand , Mexico , Brazil , Peru , Chile , Argentina , Colombia , Central America , Ecuador , Bolivia , Uruguay , Paraguay

August 19 in the United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Ireland , South Africa , Zambia , Vietnam

August 26 in India , Indonesia

August 30 in Malaysia , Brunei

August 31 in the Philippines

September 1 in Singapore

September 8 in Taiwan

September 15 in South Korea

September 29 in Thailand , Hong Kong , Macao

Additional global release dates for the film will be announced soon.

This is the first truly globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll and is distributed in North America by Crunchyroll. Internationally, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Official Synopsis:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

The film, with full commitment and deep involvement from Dragon Ball's original creator Akira Toriyama, has the legendary manga creator behind the film's original story, screenplay and character design.

Additionally, the film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yūko Minaguchi (Videl), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan's well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga's popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball's ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Films distributed and marketed by Crunchyroll – domestically and internationally – have a proven track record of both box office and critical success. Not only have Crunchyroll films seen box office success, but have also been recognized with numerous awards accolades and been accepted and screened at international film festivals around the globe.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Toei Animation

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world's most prolific animation production studios. The company's operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing with sales offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,316 episodes of TV series (more than 230 titles) and more than 258 long feature films (as of March 2022). For more information, please visit corp.toei-anim.co.jp/en .

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will release Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, in theaters August 19. (PRNewswire)

Crunchyroll (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunchyroll