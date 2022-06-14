ELITE WORLD GROUP FILES NEW SUIT IN DELAWARE, ALLEGING FORMER CEO JULIA HAART EMBEZZLED MILLIONS DURING TENURE

Haart "boasted that her 'mantra' is the phrase, 'fake it till you make it,'" EWG counsel Lanny J. Davis said of the complaint. "A life of 'faking it'— that is, lying and stealing — may have worked for Haart before, but it cannot work for her in court. Her time has run out."

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite World Group, LLC (EWG), the world's first talent media company, just filed a complaint in Delaware claiming former CEO Julia Haart stole millions of corporate assets for her own personal indulgences, and then lied to try to cover it up.

The complaint filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware by plaintiffs EWG and its subsidiary E1972, Inc., alleges that defendant Julia Haart repeatedly abused her trusted position for self-enrichment, stealing millions of corporate funds.

Haart used her positions to access millions of dollars in EWG and E1972 assets, including:

$1 million in a single year on clothes, accessories and makeup for herself.

More than $500,000 on lavish trips for her and her family.

$500,000 to pay off her personal American Express credit card.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal services rendered to her personally, including $50,000 for a divorce attorney.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars on her children, including tuition for and a donation to her son's school.

$160,000 for cosmetic surgical procedures.

Thousands of dollars on amusement park tickets and airport car services for her children.

Haart would charge these expenses to the EWG corporate credit card or ask to be reimbursed by EWG for purchases made on her personal credit card. Haart went so far as to claim purchases were investments in her "personal image" and brand. Such personal expenses were not authorized by either the boards of EWG or E1972.

"While the extent of her unauthorized spending is still being unearthed," the complaint reads, "it is clear that Haart's vanity and disregard for her fiduciary duties caused her to spend millions of dollars of money that was not hers, solely to feed her personal self-aggrandizement… Haart never cared about growing EWG or E1972… Julia Haart's only interest was Julia Haart."

