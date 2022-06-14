LITTLE CAESARS® IS THE NEW OFFICIAL PIZZA SPONSOR OF THE NFL

Fastest-Growing Pizza Chain Enters High-Profile Partnership with National Football League

DETROIT, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world and home of the famous HOT-N-READY® pizza, and the NFL today announced a multi-year partnership that names Little Caesars as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League. As one of Little Caesars highest-profile partnerships to date, the collaboration will continue to build on Little Caesars momentum of incredible growth over the past several years.

Eating delicious pizza and cheering on the home team combine to make the perfect weekend social activity, and Little Caesars plans to be a special part of those game-time meal occasions. The brand, which revolutionized the pizza industry with HOT-N-READY pizzas for convenient pickup and launched the pizza industry's lowest priced delivery at the 2020 Super Bowl, is a perfect match for the over 100 million NFL fans who regularly watch football games and want their gametime meals quickly and easily -- whether they choose delivery, exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, or carry-out. Little Caesars is known for unique product offerings and promotions like the Pretzel Pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, the Batman Calzony, and now offers 33% more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

The deal comes about a month before the start of team training camps, the annual unofficial kickoff of the NFL season. The agreement will offer Little Caesars a set of exclusive marketing rights designed to connect the pizza brand with the NFL, its events, and fans. Exciting new components like social media games, new products, new packaging, and unique promotions will be revealed before the start of the 2022 season and continue throughout the course of the sponsorship.

"This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country," said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, "And because we're the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise."

Both organizations have a long history of giving back to the community, and the partnership also includes a charitable giving component. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen®, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels, will visit key NFL event cities throughout the year. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has been serving the homeless and hungry since 1985 and has served nearly 4 million people in North America. Little Caesars will partner with the NFL to bring this already highly impactful charitable giving program to key National Football League event cities and provide ongoing post-event community support, including around the 2024 NFL Draft which will take place in Detroit, where Little Caesars is headquartered.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Little Caesars is known for unique product offerings and promotions like the Pretzel Pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, the Batman Calzony, and now offers 33% more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesars.

