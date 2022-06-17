Andres Caballero Appointed President of Uponor North America

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uponor Corporation (Uponor) has named Andres Caballero president of its Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee at Uponor. He will be based in Apple Valley, Minn., reporting to Michael Rauterkus, president and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres has extensive leadership experience, including more than a decade at Honeywell International Inc., leading global businesses in Environmental and Control Solutions, Building Solutions, Honeywell Homes, and Sensing and Control. Prior to joining Honeywell, Andres led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, Andres has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology, and music.

"I am delighted to welcome Andres to Uponor," says Rauterkus. "He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking our Uponor North America operation to the next level, while also expanding the company's leadership position through new channels and new offerings."

"I am honored to join a leading organization like Uponor," says Caballero. "I am excited by the company's growth strategy, tradition of innovation, and people-first culture. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee and the North American leadership team to continue accelerating the growth of the company."

Current interim president of Building Solutions – North America, John Reutter, will return to his duties as vice president of Finance upon Andres' commencement with the company.

"I warmly thank John for his strong commitment to the organization," says Rauterkus. "I value the leadership he provided during this interim period and look forward to continuing to work with him in his vice president of Finance role of Building Solutions – North America."

