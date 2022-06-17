Frito-Lay North America in as Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Frito-Lay North America becomes third North American Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Promotional activities to bring FIFA World Cup™-branded snacks to households across the North and Central American region, including 23 markets such as the USA , Canada and Mexico , to name but a few

Shared vision of sports promotion, engaging fans and building communities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay, North America's leading snack company, today demonstrated its enthusiasm for the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ by signing as a North American Regional Supporter for the 2022 edition of the tournament. The deal represents the first-ever salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA and FIFA World Cup history, and includes salted savoury snacks such as Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles and Sabritas, along with Quaker hot breakfast cereals, Quaker grain-based cereal bars, Quaker rice snacks, and Gamesa cookies and crackers. The company is the third Regional Supporter in the North American market for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with FIFA, a brand that means so much to fans globally," said Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker North America. "Soccer has over four billion fans across the world and continues to grow in the US, so we feel this is a great time to build a strategic partnership together and ensure our products are always available every time a match is on TV or at a community's local stadium."

With origins going back to only two years after the first FIFA World Cup took place in 1930, Frito–Lay shares FIFA's commitment to engaging fans, developing sports opportunities for players – regardless of their background or ability – building communities around sports and promoting an active lifestyle.

"The growth in interest in football, or soccer, in the North American market is incredibly exciting, both for our overall vision of making football truly global and for future commercial growth potential," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "We are thrilled to welcome a brand aligned with our values related to community engagement, and one that shares our excitement for what lies ahead for the world's most popular sport."

In addition to the use of FIFA's IP, exposure at the event and access to tickets, the agreement covers exciting digital activations and entertaining promotional activities with the goal of reaching more than 100 million households in the USA with FIFA-branded products.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November until 18 December 2022. For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com.

Frito-Lay Announcement on Friday, June 17, 2022 in New York. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Frito-Lay) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America) (PRNewswire)

