G FUEL and Sony Pictures Television Create a Super-Powered Team-Up with Temp V Flavor to Celebrate Season 3 of "The Boys™"!

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of season 3 of The Boys streaming now on Prime Video, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Temp V, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

G FUEL Temp V, inspired by The Boys™, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com. (PRNewswire)

SHHH! The Boys have gotten a hold of Temp V from Vought International and, with G FUEL, are distributing it to the world! The Seven might be considered unstoppable but now we can match them at their own game. Help make your future as bright as Starlight with the G FUEL Temp V Collector's Box! Temp V gives normies temp powers, just like Butcher! And with a thrilling sour-punch Lemon Lime kick straight at your taste buds! Shake up your G FUEL Temp V as fast as A-Train to help you attain the focus, endurance, and energy of a Supe!

This is on the heels of G FUEL's official "collaboration" with Vought International to create Compound V, inspired by The Seven! This flavor team-up combines sour Lemon Lime, sweet Berry and Coconut, and tart Ginseng! Fans will be able to pick up a G FUEL Compound V ready-to-drink can, 40-serving Tub and Collector's Box at Amazon.com!

G FUEL Temp V and Compound V powdered Energy Formula are sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. A single 16 oz G FUEL Compound V Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Each Collector's Box comes with a 16 oz Shaker Cup to shake up your G FUEL with the power of Homelander!

"We had a blast collaborating with Sony Pictures Television and Sony Pictures Consumer Products and stepping into the over-the-top world of The Boys to create two unique new flavors in Compound V and Temp V," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "These flavors won't give you actual super powers, but they might help you feel like you can battle – or become – a member of The Seven!"

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula and bottled Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 335,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Summit1G , xQc , Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About The Boys™

The Boys™ is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

About Sony Pictures Television:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing, and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit DIVISIONS | Sony Pictures Entertainment

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

