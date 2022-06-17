Vac-Con Joins the National Utility Contractors Association

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc. has joined the North Florida Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA).

NUCA is the leading trade association dedicated to the utility construction and excavation industry in the United States. Through a nationwide network of chapters, NUCA connects contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers that represent the water, sewer, gas, electric, telecommunication, and excavation industries. The organization's purpose is to advocate for the interests of their members in legal and legislative rulings, as well as to improve operational proficiency and financial performance of member companies.

As a manufacturer of non-destructive excavation equipment, NUCA will be a valuable resource and outlet for Vac-Con brands, products, and market support. The Vac-Con line of hydro-excavator trucks and trailers utilize water and vacuum to excavate through a range of soil types efficiently and safely without disturbing existing underground utilities.

Vac-Con is looking forward to being a part of the NUCA community and working with their representatives to educate and communicate non-destructive excavation practices to the industry.

