CASE UPDATE: Toyota RAV4 Fuel Tank Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP announces the following important updates regarding the Toyota RAV4 fuel tank class action that was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 3:20-cv-00337-EMC):

(1) The individual claims asserted by the thirty-nine named plaintiffs against defendant Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. in the case have now been settled, (2) the Court has approved the parties' request to dismiss absent class members' claims without prejudice, and (3) if any individuals wish to proceed with claims against Toyota regarding the alleged RAV4 fuel tank defect, they should be aware that such claims are subject to a statute of limitations and they should contact another attorney to file suit on their behalf if so desired.

The case alleged that Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid vehicles (model years 2019, 2020, and 2021) and RAV4 Prime vehicles (model year 2021) contained a defect that limited the vehicles' ability to accept a full tank of fuel.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Willem F. Jonckheer

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

wjonckheer@sjk.law

Tel: 415-299-8257

View original content:

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP