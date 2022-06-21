Federal Realty Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post

Best-in-class REIT ranks among best employers in the Washington, D.C. area.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has been named to The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces list for its leadership in employee satisfaction and engagement. The prestigious list identifies the D.C. area's highest-rated workplaces based solely on employee feedback.

Federal Realty Headquarters at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, MD. (PRNewswire)

"It's gratifying to know that the culture we've worked hard to create at Federal resonates with our team." - Don Wood

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the views of our employees," said Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "It's gratifying to know that the culture we've worked hard to create at Federal resonates with our team."

The Washington Post partnered with research firm Energage to select the winning companies based on survey responses from over 65,000 employees in the region. Respondents rated their organizations on issues such as culture, communication, ethics, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, change management and career growth and development..

Federal Realty has long been recognized for excellence in the workplace. In 2021, the company was named one of commercial real estate's Best Places to Work by GlobeSt.com. Prior to that, it was a recipient of the Workplace Seal of Approval and Health & Wellness Seal of Approval for 13 consecutive years and the EcoLeadership Award for 10 consecutive years by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence.

To learn more about career opportunities at Federal Realty, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust