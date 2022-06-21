Hormel Foods Announces Retirement of Gary Jamison, Vice President and Treasurer, After 34 Years with the Company

Florence Makope Joins Hormel Foods as New Vice President and Treasurer

AUSTIN, Minn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced that Gary Jamison, vice president and treasurer, will be retiring after a 34-year career with the company. The company also announced it has appointed Florence Makope to succeed Jamison as vice president and treasurer. Makope, who joins Hormel Foods with more than 20 years of finance and treasury experience, will report to Jacinth Smiley, Hormel Foods executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Gary has provided exceptional leadership to our financial organization, including in important areas such as risk, cash management, tax and credit," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "Over his 34-year career he has held many roles and we are grateful for the expertise he has brought to them all. Notably, Gary was instrumental in implementing the company's Project Orion systems, led the company's new credit facility and the debt issuance of the financing for the acquisition of Planters in 2021. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement and share our appreciation for his dedication, leadership and expertise over the years."

"We are very excited to welcome Florence to Hormel Foods and to this important role," Snee continued. "Florence is an experienced treasury professional who has an excellent background in finance, capital markets, treasury, tax and accounting and brings a wealth of global experience. I am confident she will be a strong addition to the finance team."

About Gary Jamison

Jamison began his career in 1988 as an accountant at one of the Hormel Foods production facilities. The next year, he moved to the company's global headquarters as an internal auditor, then soon returned to the manufacturing environment as the manager of production cost analysts and production costs. Jamison returned to the corporate office to become a corporate cost analyst before moving into marketing as a product manager and price administrator, later assuming the roles of manager of expense analysis and control, and manager of cost accounting for the company's Refrigerated Foods business. In 2003, he became the business unit controller for the company's former Specialty Foods business and in 2006, the vice president of finance at a subsidiary in California. He advanced to vice president and CFO of the company's Jennie-O Turkey Store business in Willmar, Minn., in 2012 and was named to his current role of vice president and treasurer in 2016.

Jamison earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., graduated from the Carlson School of Management Minnesota Management Institute program at the University of Minnesota, and completed the Carlson School of Management Minnesota Executive Program.

Jamison has been incredibly active on boards and in organizations, both within and outside of Hormel Foods, continually finding ways to support communities where he has lived and worked.

About Florence Makope

Prior to joining Hormel Foods, Makope was director of strategy deployment for Oshkosh Corporation, where she led the strategic planning process for the global manufacturing company. Prior to leading strategy, she was the company's director of international finance. Before joining Oshkosh Corporation, Makope worked for Plexus Corp., as treasurer and assistant treasurer. She also worked for CARE USA where she managed global treasury services and was the co-founder and director of finance and administration for Trade Finance Company. Makope began her career at British American Tobacco, where she held several positions of increasing responsibility, and ultimately held the position of group treasury manager.

Makope has served on not-for-profit boards including The Women's Fund of the Fox Valley and The Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.

She holds a Bachelor of Science honors degree in agricultural economics and an MBA from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, U.K. She is also a certified public accountant.

