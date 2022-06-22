Associated Banc-Corp's Eileen Kamerick recognized as NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

The 16th Annual NACD Directorship 100™ List Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) announced the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™—the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Included among this year's esteemed honorees is Eileen Kamerick, Associated Banc-Corp Board of Directors. Kamerick will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala this evening in New York City.

Eileen Kamerick (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to have Eileen on the Associated Banc-Corp Board of Directors as she ensures our actions reflect the diverse needs of our stakeholders," said Andy Harmening, President and Chief Executive Officer, Associated Bank. "Eileen's expertise in corporate governance and financial strategy contribute to our continued growth and success."

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees' histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

"The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "We honor these individuals' forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success."

The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022. To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, please visit the Directorship 100 Gala and sponsorship site.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kaminski

Jennifer.kaminski@associatedbank.com

920-491-7576

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

571-367-3688

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp